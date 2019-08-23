A TORRENTIAL DOWNPOUR ON FRIDAY that resulted in close to an entire month's worth of rain hitting the Greater Helsinki region has paralysed public transport and caused significant disruption across the city.

Several metro stations in the downtown areas were still out of action as of the time of publication, with platforms being partially submerged in rainwater. Authorities have warned that more severe downpours are on the way, and to monitor the HSL website for transport updates-

You can see more photos from the downpour by scrolling down.

Image credit: Lehtikuva