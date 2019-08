THE VISIT OF RUSSIAN LEADER VLADIMIR PUTIN to Helsinki yesterday brought the city to a virtual standstill in some areas, with a security presence unseen since the visit of Donald Trump in 2018.

Many of the central roads and thoroughfares of the city were closed to traffic for much of the day, whilst military-grade personnel and vehicles were stationed across the central areas of Helsinki. You can see more photos of the day by scrolling down.

Image credit: Lehtikuva