A DIPLOMATIC VISIT from Iran's highly controversial and polarizing foreign minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, sparked protests in central Helsinki on Monday, led largely by Iranian diaspora who are opposed to the authoritarian regime.

Several dozen protestors were out in force, at a time when Iran's relations with the West are at an all-time low and the Iran Nuclear Deal, which the Trump administration unilaterally pulled out of in 2018, is hanging on by a thread. Zarif, who has recently had financial sanctions placed on him by the US, will be visiting several European capitals in the coming days as part of a diplomatic PR blitz.

You can see more photos from today's demonstrations by scrolling down.

Image Credit: Lehtikuva