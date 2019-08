SOME OF THE BIGGEST STARS of online streaming platforms such as Youtube, Twitch, Tik Tok, and podcasting are in the Finnish capital this weekend, along with 17,000 of their biggest fans.

The 5th annual TubeCon will be held at Messukeskus over the weekend, and will be the second time Finland has hosted what has been termed the largest conference dedicated to online content creators in the Nordic countries. You can see more from the opening night by scrolling down.

Image Credit: Lehtikuva