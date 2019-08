AN INFLATABLE, EXPLORABLE MINI-CITY by the UK-based art collective Architects of Air has sprung up outside the Oodi Library in Central Helsinki, just in time for the two-week-long Helsinki Festival that kicks off this Friday.

The vast inflatable structure has recently appeared in London, Taipei, Budapest, and Oklahoma, and will be open to the public until the end of the month. You can scroll down to see more.

Adam Oliver Smith - HT

Image Credit: Letikuva