HELSINKI FINLAND

13
Tue, Aug
Pitch Perfect

Hungary's Victor Orban at an EU summit in Brussels in July (Image Credit: Lehtikuva)

News in brief
Tools
Typography
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

THE FAR-RIGHT GOVERNMENT OF HUNGARY has launched further verbal attacks on Finland, continuing months of hostile language from the Orban administration in response to Finland's strong stance against Hungary's clampdown on civil liberties and an escalating corruption situation. 

Zoltán Kovács, Orban's official spokesman, launched an extraordinary broadside against the Finnish government, alleging that Finland “doesn’t have a constitutional court, an independent judiciary or press freedom" and that "it also shows signs of other serious problems as well”, as reported in The Guardian this afternoon. Kovács also remarked that there are "petrifying" levels of female genital mutilation in Finland and that religious minorities face a "grave threat" across the country. 

Finland consistently ranks near the top of the global league tables when it comes to press freedom and social wellbeing, suggesting that these latest remarks are another example of what has become characteristically hostile, misleading, and superlative language from the Hungarian government, whose rapid slide into authoritarianism is well-documented.  

Finland has been one of the most vocal opponents of the actions of the Orban government since assuming the EU presidency in July. 

 

Image Credit: Lehtikuva 

News in Brief
Liangtse 2019
ICPonline

Week's Most Popular Articles

After-dark

Last Month's Most Read Articles

Partners