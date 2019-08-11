HELSINKI FINLAND

Young partygoers at Flow Festival yesterday (Image credit: Lehtikuva)

FLOW FESTIVAL, ONE OF THE MOST INTERNATIONALLY WELL-KNOWN in Finland, kicked off this weekend, drawing tens of thousands of revelers from dozens of countries. The Festival has been plagued with a slew of last-minute cancellations and poor weather, but that didn't stop people coming out to see an impressive roster of global acts.

 Among the main acts were Australian band Tame Impala, Swedish pop superstar Robyn, American R&B legend Erykah Badu, and homegrown songstress Alma. Scroll down to see more photos from the weekend so far. 

 

Image Credit: Lehtikuva

