LAURA KUKKONEN, AN 18-YEAR-OLD musical talent and Helsinki native, took to the stage at the Hollywood Bowl last night to take first place at a global violin championship. The 'Play with Ray' competition gave three talented finalists the opportunity to fly to Los Angeles to play on stage alongside world-renowned violin master Ray Chen.

Kukkonen, a student at the Sibelius Academy, beat out a 13-year-old Texan and a 22-year-old Korean player to take the top title.

Of her win, she said that ”There are not enough words to describe how thankful I am for this experience. Getting a masterclass from Ray, playing on Guadagninis, doing extra activities, making new friends and, finally, performing with the outstanding professionals at the Hollywood Bowl - all of these are a dream come true and even more. This opportunity shows rare kindness and generosity which we often lack these days."

Adam Oliver Smith - HT

Image Credit: Mathew Imaging