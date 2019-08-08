HELSINKI'S FIRST FULLY ELECTRIC BUSES are set to shortly hit the streets, promising a low-pollution and carbon-free commute for residents. The fleet of 30 buses arrived at the Pasila bus depot yesterday. and should be on the roads next week.

The fleet of 30 buses, manufactured by a Chinese auto company, will further boost the capital's credentials as one of the greenest cities on Earth. The buses will be charged at the Pasila depot and are expected to be the first step towards a completely fossil fuel-free public transportation system.

You can scroll down to get a sneak peek of the buses.

Adam Oliver Smith - HT

Image Credit: Lehtikuva