WARMER THAN AVERAGE TEMPERATURES combined with inconsistent rainfall across the country has resulted in the harvest of grains such as barley and wheat in Finland occurring earlier than usual.

The Finnish Pro Agria organization, which represents farmers across the country, reported that the harvest is 'better than average' in several parts of the country, owing again to warmer than usual weather conditions. The bounty has not been equally distributed across the country, with areas such as South Karelia recording lower yields than usual across the board.

Adam Oliver Smith - HT

Image Credit: Lehtikuva