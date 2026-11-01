Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen announced on Sunday that she would pursue measures to prevent Russian athletes from entering Finland next year if the war continues.

Finland has warned that Russian athletes will not be allowed to enter the country if Moscow continues its war in Ukraine, following a landmark ruling permitting Russia's return to international ice hockey competitions. The decision has triggered opposition from several European countries, with Germany considering withdrawing as host of the 2027 men's World Championship.

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"Russian athletes have no business coming to Finland next year if Russia continues its war of aggression against Ukraine," Valtonen wrote on X.

She said she had already contacted European Union foreign ministers in October to propose restricting Russian athletes' access to the entire Schengen Area, adding that the European Commission was examining the matter.

The announcement followed Friday's ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), which overturned the International Ice Hockey Federation's (IIHF) exclusion of Russian national teams from international competitions.

According to Reuters, the Lausanne-based tribunal concluded that the IIHF had failed to provide sufficient evidence that security concerns justified maintaining Russia's exclusion.

The ruling potentially allows Russian teams to participate in the 2027 men's and women's world championships, although questions remain over national symbols and participation arrangements.

The IIHF expressed disappointment, maintaining that its restrictions were necessary to protect participants and preserve competition integrity.

Finnish Parliament Speaker Jussi Halla-aho went further, calling for Finland to boycott international ice hockey championships if Russia is permitted to compete.

Halla-aho argued that allowing Russia to return while the war continues would send a dangerous message that prolonged military aggression eventually leads to international acceptance.

"Let Russia and Belarus play each other in the championships if they wish," he wrote on Facebook.

He suggested that a Finnish boycott could encourage other leading hockey nations to adopt similar positions.

Germany, meanwhile, is considering whether to relinquish its hosting rights for the men's World Championship, scheduled for Düsseldorf and Mannheim from 14 to 30 May 2027.

German Ice Hockey Federation chief executive Frank H. Lutz told MagentaTV that withdrawing as host must be considered because Russian participation could create substantial additional security costs.

Lutz said the matter would require discussions with the German government, including questions concerning entry visas for Russian players.

Sweden, Canada, Ukraine and the Czech Republic have also criticised the CAS ruling.

Double standards in international sport

Russia was rapidly excluded from major international sporting competitions following its 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Israel, however, has continued participating in Olympic and FIFA competitions despite its military campaign in Gaza and findings by a United Nations commission of inquiry that Israel committed genocide against Palestinians.

Analysts argue that several principles used to justify Russia's exclusion could equally apply to Israel.

These include violations of the Olympic Truce, destruction of sporting infrastructure, threats to athletes' safety and interference with sporting organisations in occupied territories.

Israel has rejected genocide allegations and maintains that its military operations constitute lawful self-defence.

Critics point to the destruction of Palestinian sports facilities, the deaths of hundreds of Palestinian athletes and Israeli football clubs operating in occupied West Bank settlements.

While international sporting bodies have defended their decisions as consistent with their respective regulations, the continued exclusion of Russia alongside Israel's participation has intensified accusations that political considerations, rather than universally applied principles, determine which countries are permitted to compete.

HT