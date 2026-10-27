The two Nordic leaders initiated the call from Helsinki after consulting Ukraine, according to a statement from the Finnish president’s office. The discussion focused on diplomatic efforts to end Russia’s war against Ukraine and preparations for negotiations involving Moscow, Kyiv and Washington.

Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre held a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, to convey messages from Ukraine ahead of planned peace negotiations in Abu Dhabi.

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The call followed a meeting in Oslo on 20 October, where Stubb and Støre met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff.

Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner also participated remotely in the Oslo discussions. Witkoff subsequently travelled to St Petersburg for talks with Putin before returning to Oslo to relay messages.

The forthcoming negotiations in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, are expected to bring together representatives from Russia, Ukraine and the United States in early November.

“The discussion was frank and substantive. We are neighbouring countries to Russia. The outcome of this war will have a direct impact on our and the broader European security. Ending the war requires direct discussions,” Stubb said in the statement.

The Finnish presidency stressed that Stubb and Støre acted as leaders of their respective countries rather than representatives of Europe as a whole.

Both leaders reaffirmed their countries’ support for Ukraine and called for negotiations to resume. They also emphasised their shared interest in maintaining stability in the Baltic Sea region and the High North.

“The war comes with enormous human and material costs. The suffering and destruction will impact generations. In the call we stressed the importance of de-escalation,” Støre said.

Following their conversation with Putin, Stubb and Støre briefed Zelenskyy by telephone, Stubb confirmed in a post on X.

Zelenskyy said that Russia launched 16 ballistic missiles and more than 280 drones in an overnight attack. According to Ukraine's State Emergency Service (DSNS), the strikes killed one person and injured at least 15 people in Kyiv.

Zelenskyy accused Russia of targeting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, transport networks and civilian facilities. He also criticised delays in the delivery of air defence interceptors for Patriot and NASAMS systems.

Russia and Ukraine also began a localised ceasefire to facilitate humanitarian assistance in the Russian-occupied town of Oleshky, while attacks continued elsewhere.

HT