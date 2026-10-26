The proposals cover social security, education, healthcare, public administration and taxation. They will inform negotiations to form the next government.

Finland's Ministry of Finance has presented around 400 options for cutting public spending and raising taxes, including abolishing child benefits, reducing pensions and restricting healthcare services, as the country prepares for fiscal adjustments of up to €11 billion after next April's parliamentary elections.

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The ministry stressed that the measures are alternatives for political parties to consider, not an official programme of recommended cuts.

Finland faces an estimated adjustment requirement of €8–11 billion during the next parliamentary term. Government expenditure has exceeded revenue as a share of GDP every year since 2009, according to the ministry.

"Public finances are in a weak state," said Mika Niemelä, Director General of the ministry's Budget Department, calling for changes to public spending.

Abolishing child benefits would improve public finances by approximately €1.17 billion annually by 2031, although demand for other welfare payments would increase.

Other options include removing supplements for single parents and families with several children, ending child maintenance support and abolishing the guarantee pension for people with the lowest retirement incomes.

The ministry also examined replacing student grants with loans, potentially saving €537 million annually, and freezing inflation-linked increases to pensions, benefits and public funding. A broad freeze would generate estimated annual savings of €2.1 billion by 2031.

Healthcare measures include reducing the number of wellbeing services counties, restricting emergency care and ending publicly funded dental treatment for adults. The latter would reduce expenditure by an estimated €250 million annually, subject to corresponding reductions in operating costs.

Public sector employees also face possible changes to employment conditions. Options include halving holiday bonuses, shortening annual leave, extending working hours and reducing salaries.

Education measures include reversing the extension of compulsory schooling to age 18 and reducing vocational education funding.

The ministry also examined cancelling planned increases in research and development funding. Returning expenditure to 2023 levels would save approximately €1.84 billion annually by 2031 compared with current plans.

Tax measures include raising reduced VAT rates to the standard 25.5%, generating an estimated €3.9 billion annually. Increasing VAT on food and restaurant services from 13.5% to 18% would raise approximately €1.2 billion.

Other options include higher income and property taxes, changes to dividend taxation and new taxes on air and ferry tickets.

The proposals drew criticism from trade unions and opposition politicians.

Tom-Henrik Sirviö, an economist at trade union confederation STTK, accused the ministry of prioritising reductions in public services over maintaining their funding.

He argued that higher progressive taxation and changes to corporate dividend taxation deserved greater attention.

Left Alliance MP Pia Lohikoski criticised the potential cuts to education, research and family benefits, warning that they would increase inequality.

The ministry maintained that its surveys were intended to show the available options and their estimated financial effects. It also cautioned that some measures overlap, meaning their projected savings cannot simply be added together.

HT