Party leader and Finance Minister Riikka Purra presented the programme on Thursday, arguing that Finland must reduce public spending to meet its debt targets without imposing broad tax increases on workers and businesses.

Finland’s Finns Party has announced plans for €9 billion in fiscal adjustments during the next parliamentary term, including cuts to pensions, immigration, healthcare funding and state administration. The proposals would also abolish the Ministry of the Environment and several state agencies.

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The package includes approximately €8.06 billion in direct expenditure reductions by 2031, alongside around €1 billion in additional tax revenue and other measures. The party also proposes dissolving the Finnish Innovation Fund Sitra and reallocating approximately €1 billion in assets.

Purra said the government must examine spending across all sectors. She acknowledged that the proposed administrative restructuring would result in public-sector redundancies.

Purra identified middle-management positions among the potential targets and suggested that artificial intelligence and automation would help reduce administrative costs.

The party proposes cutting €1.3 billion from central government administration. It would abolish the Ministry of the Environment, the Finnish National Agency for Education and the Natural Resources Institute Finland, transferring selected responsibilities to other government bodies.

Deputy chairman Joakim Vigelius said the restructuring would include €150 million in agency-related savings. Abolishing the National Agency for Education would account for approximately €10 million.

Public broadcaster Yle would face €200 million in reductions, while its automatic funding increases would end. Parliamentary spending and political party subsidies would also face cuts, including the abolition of funding for parties’ youth organisations.

Immigration and integration programmes would lose approximately €690 million. The party proposes ending Finland’s refugee quota, withdrawing municipal integration subsidies and tightening access to social security for foreign nationals.

Under the proposal, access to several benefits would require ten years of residence. These would include housing allowances, child benefits, student support, parental benefits and unemployment assistance.

Pensions would account for €1.62 billion in projected adjustments. The party proposes restricting inflation-linked increases for pensions exceeding €2,000 monthly between 2028 and 2031.

MP Miko Bergbom said existing pension payments would not fall in nominal terms. Pensions below €2,000 would retain their full index adjustments.

Healthcare regions would face €1 billion in reductions to projected funding increases, while municipalities would lose €600 million.

Social Affairs and Health Minister Wille Rydman said healthcare funding would continue rising annually, although at a slower rate.

The programme would also eliminate €500 million in development cooperation spending. Parliamentary group chairman Jani Mäkelä said assistance to Ukraine would remain unaffected, alongside provisions for emergency humanitarian relief.

Universities and universities of applied sciences would face approximately €340 million in funding adjustments. Students pursuing a second qualification at the same level would pay €2,000 per semester.

Research, development and business subsidies would face further reductions.

The proposed tax measures include a 3% levy on banks’ net interest income, higher electricity taxes for data centres, taxes on added sugar and plastic bags, and restrictions on tax exemptions for foundations.

Newspapers’ value-added tax would rise from 10% to 13.5%.

The proposals follow an agreement among several parliamentary parties to pursue fiscal adjustments estimated at €8 billion to €11 billion during the next parliamentary term.

Purra said the Finns Party would publish its separate economic policy programme in November.

HT