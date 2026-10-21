Finance Minister Riikka Purra of the Finns Party announced on Tuesday that the proposal would not reach parliament during the current government's term.

The Finnish government has abandoned plans to introduce a tourist tax after coalition parties failed to agree on a proposed levy of 2–5 per cent on accommodation costs. The decision ends preparations for a tax intended to help municipalities, particularly in Lapland, cover expenses linked to growing visitor numbers.

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"The government did not reach an agreement on the proposal," Purra wrote on X, expressing disappointment that a measure requested by tourism destinations such as Rovaniemi had failed.

The Finance Ministry began preparing the legislation following a government decision in spring 2025. Under the draft circulated for consultation in June, municipalities would have decided whether to introduce a tax ranging from 2 to 5 per cent of accommodation prices excluding VAT.

Accommodation providers would have collected the tax and transferred the proceeds through the Finnish Tax Administration. Revenue would have remained with participating municipalities.

Government estimates suggested annual nationwide revenue of several million euros, potentially reaching €20 million. Rovaniemi alone was projected to collect between €3.1 million and €7.9 million, depending on the rate.

The proposal faced opposition from the National Coalition Party, whose representatives argued that the Finance Ministry had departed from the original plan for a small, fixed accommodation charge.

National Coalition MP Heikki Autto, who represents Rovaniemi, told Helsingin Sanomat that the initial proposal involved a regional trial allowing municipalities to charge visitors a few euros per night.

He argued that replacing the fixed charge with a percentage-based tax would increase costs for hotels and other registered accommodation businesses.

Autto also questioned whether the system would treat accommodation providers equally, pointing to differences in registration requirements between hotels and short-term rental operators such as Airbnb hosts.

Purra defended the percentage-based model, arguing that accommodation costing thousands of euros should not face the same charge as an inexpensive holiday cottage. She said officials had considered introducing a maximum payment to address concerns about higher-priced accommodation.

The proposed legislation had been scheduled to enter into force in March 2027, with the tax taking effect from January 2028.

HT