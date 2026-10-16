Finland's ruling National Coalition Party (Kokoomus) has unveiled proposals to significantly tighten immigration policies, including moving asylum processing outside the European Union, restricting immigrants' access to social benefits and introducing stricter family reunification requirements. The programme has sparked criticism from opposition politicians, the Finns Party and education representatives, while also exposing disagreements within the National Coalition Party itself.

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The parliamentary group approved the programme, titled 'Towards Selective Immigration', on Thursday and presented it publicly on Friday. The proposals outline the party's immigration priorities for the next parliamentary term rather than immediate legislative changes.

The programme was prepared by a working group led by Kokoomus MP Atte Kaleva, who said Finland should have greater authority to determine who enters the country and under what conditions foreign nationals can remain.

A central proposal would transfer asylum application processing to centres outside the EU, effectively ending conventional asylum applications within Finland. Humanitarian immigration would primarily take place through the existing refugee quota system.

Kokoomus also wants to consider applicants' ability to integrate into Finnish society when selecting quota refugees. In an interview with Helsingin Sanomat, Kaleva suggested that religious background could be among the factors considered, citing persecuted Christians as a possible group to prioritise.

Other proposals would link immigrants' unemployment benefits to their employment history in Finland and adjust national and guarantee pensions according to time spent living outside the country.

Family reunification would become more difficult, with stricter income requirements and reduced reliance on social benefits when demonstrating financial resources.

The party also proposes making residence permits generally temporary and expanding the grounds for deportation following serious or repeated criminal offences.

Despite the restrictions, the Kokoomus says it wants to increase employment-based immigration while preventing the development of a low-wage labour market.

Education is another major focus. The programme proposes replacing the current Finnish-as-a-second-language (S2) teaching system with time-limited instruction and additional support when necessary. State funding for teaching immigrant pupils their native languages would also be discontinued.

Opposition questions legality and integration impact

The proposals immediately drew criticism, particularly from the opposition Green League.

Greens MP Fatim Diarra questioned the constitutionality of selecting refugees partly on religious grounds and accused the Kokoomus of competing with the Finns Party over increasingly restrictive immigration policies.

Diarra argued that problems involving segregation, language barriers and crime should be addressed through stronger integration measures rather than reducing benefits or separating families.

Green MP Inka Hopsu also warned that weakening immigrants' financial security and language-learning opportunities could undermine both integration and Finland's economic interests.

The education proposals attracted criticism from the Trade Union of Education in Finland (OAJ). Its president, Katarina Murto, warned that abolishing the existing S2 teaching system would seriously damage opportunities to learn Finnish, describing sufficient language proficiency as essential for educational progress.

Left Alliance MEP Li Andersson criticised the proposed offshore asylum centres as expensive and problematic from both legal and ethical perspectives.

Meanwhile, Finns Party MEP Sebastian Tynkkynen suggested the Kokoomus was moving closer to his party's immigration positions but described the programme as internally contradictory.

Finns Party MP Ari Koponen questioned whether voters could determine which immigration policy the Kokoomus would ultimately pursue.

Disagreement within the governing party

The programme also faced resistance from within the Kokoomus parliamentary group.

MP Pihla Keto-Huovinen submitted a dissenting opinion after unsuccessfully seeking further amendments.

Speaking to Helsingin Sanomat, she said the programme's language and content did not fully reflect principles she considered fundamental to human dignity and the rule of law.

Keto-Huovinen declined to identify individual provisions behind her objections but emphasised the importance of how political discussions portray people.

Kaleva acknowledged that the programme contained measures some colleagues considered substantial departures from existing policy. However, he rejected suggestions that the Kokoomus was adopting the Finns Party's approach, arguing that his party's support for employment-based immigration remained a key distinction.

HT