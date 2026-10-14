The proposals form part of recommendations prepared by ministry officials ahead of the 2027 parliamentary elections. They also include ending state subsidies for regional flights and increasing funding for road and railway maintenance.

Finland's Ministry of Transport and Communications has proposed introducing congestion charges in major cities and increasing taxes on electric vehicles as part of a transport funding reform intended for the next government.

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The ministry argues that Finland must reform transport taxation as the growing number of electric vehicles reduces government revenue from petrol and diesel.

Government figures project annual transport tax revenue to fall to €2.7 billion by 2035, down from €4.9 billion in 2018.

The ministry proposes linking vehicle taxation more closely to road maintenance costs rather than carbon dioxide emissions. Such a change would increase the tax burden on electric vehicle owners, who currently benefit from lower emissions-based taxation.

Officials also want revenue from vehicle taxes directed towards maintaining Finland's transport infrastructure.

The ministry proposes congestion charges in the Helsinki metropolitan area and potentially Tampere, where drivers would pay to use certain roads during periods of heavy traffic.

The ministry argues that the charges would reduce traffic congestion and emissions while generating funding for urban transport improvements.

Officials also propose examining tolls and other user charges to finance individual road and railway projects.

The recommendations prioritise maintaining existing infrastructure over constructing new transport links.

Finland's road and railway network faces a maintenance backlog estimated at approximately €4.3 billion.

Sabina Lindström, a ministry department director, warned that insufficient funding would leave less frequently used roads without adequate maintenance.

The ministry also recommends ending government purchases of regional air services, introduced during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The state currently spends €20,2 million annually subsidising regional flights, while state-owned airport operator Finavia incurs another €20 million in annual losses associated with the airport network.

Officials argue that maintaining airports with limited passenger traffic diverts resources from investments at larger airports.

The ministry also wants to preserve Finland's renewable fuel blending requirements and other transport emissions policies, despite proposals to ease fuel costs.

Its recommendations are civil servants' policy proposals rather than government decisions. Any changes to vehicle taxation, congestion charges or regional aviation funding would require political approval and further preparation.

HT