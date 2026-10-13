Prime Minister Petteri Orpo said on Tuesday that negotiations had narrowed the proposed support package to approximately €60 million, with measures aimed at commuters, transport companies and other groups affected by fuel prices.

Finland's government is considering a €60 million package to help motorists and transport businesses cope with rising fuel costs, but disagreements between coalition parties over how to reduce petrol and diesel prices have delayed an agreement.

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Speaking at an event organised by the Finnish Association of Political Journalists, Orpo said three of the four governing parties had accepted a proposal submitted by his National Coalition Party on Friday.

The Finns Party, led by Finance Minister Riikka Purra, had not approved the package.

Orpo urged his coalition partner to reach an agreement, arguing that the remaining differences were limited.

"We just need to have the courage," he said, according to Helsingin Sanomat.

The prime minister acknowledged that the government had little financial room to introduce further support and said the source of funding for the proposed measures remained unresolved.

Negotiations have continued for several weeks as the coalition attempts to respond to fuel prices without increasing pressure on public finances.

According to HS, the measures under discussion include direct support for transport companies and agriculture, alongside changes to tax deductions for people who drive to work.

The National Coalition Party has proposed increasing commuting tax deductions, which currently allow eligible taxpayers to deduct travel expenses up to €7,000 annually, after a €900 threshold.

MTV News also reported that assistance for commuters and the transport sector was being considered through the tax system.

The disagreement centres on whether the government should provide financial compensation or introduce measures that directly reduce prices at petrol stations.

Purra rejected Orpo's account of the negotiations, saying the proposed package contained no measures that would lower petrol or diesel prices.

Writing on X, she argued that temporarily reducing Finland's renewable fuel blending obligation was the only effective option under discussion.

The obligation requires fuel distributors to include a minimum proportion of renewable fuels in the petrol and diesel they sell.

The Finns Party wants to reduce the requirement to lower fuel costs, but the National Coalition Party and Swedish People's Party have resisted changes, citing climate commitments and investment considerations.

Purra also said the coalition had not contacted her party about the negotiations since Friday and disputed suggestions that the Finns Party was responsible for delaying an agreement.

Finns Party parliamentary group leader Jani Mäkelä criticised Orpo's remarks, describing them as an attempt to blame a coalition partner.

He told Ilta-Sanomat that the proposed support was insufficient and accused other governing parties of refusing changes to the renewable fuel mandate.

According to IS, the current proposal includes limited flexibility in meeting renewable fuel obligations but no substantial reduction in the requirement.

The dispute comes as Orpo's government faces pressure to contain spending while addressing rising household and business costs.

The prime minister has also defended his party's wider fiscal adjustment proposals, including plans to seek savings from the pension system and healthcare administration.

HT