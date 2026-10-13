Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen presented the proposal on 12 October, urging the European Commission to introduce binding measures that would prevent Russian tourists from entering the Schengen area.

Finland has called on the European Union to stop issuing tourist visas to Russian citizens until Moscow ends its war in Ukraine, as disagreements among member states threaten to delay restrictions on travel from Russia.

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The initiative comes as EU governments face growing concerns over Russian intelligence activities, suspected sabotage operations and the security implications of allowing Russian nationals to travel across Europe's border-free zone.

“As long as Russia continues its invasion, Russian citizens should not be issued tourist visas,” Valtonen said in a statement issued by Finland's Foreign Ministry.

“It is not right that Russians can travel to Europe to enjoy the way of life and freedoms here while their country bombs the homes of Ukrainians.”

Finland stopped issuing visas to Russians for non-essential travel in 2022, following Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Valtonen wants the remaining EU countries to adopt the same approach.

Finland had also called for EU-wide restrictions on Russian tourist visas in September 2022, proposing that Schengen countries revoke visas or impose entry bans on Russian nationals denied entry at their borders.

Russian nationals submitted more than 670,000 Schengen visa applications in 2025, up nearly 8% from 2024, and EU countries issued almost 620,000 Schengen short-stay visas to Russian nationals, up 10.2% from the previous year. Finnish government figures separately put the number of tourist visas at nearly 500,000.

The proposal faces resistance from some countries, including Greece, Spain, Italy and France. These countries have opposed broader restrictions on Russian visitors.

Valtonen has sought support from other member states for a joint appeal to the European Commission and EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas.

Alongside the tourist visa ban, Finland wants binding restrictions on visas for people close to Russian President Vladimir Putin, individuals subject to EU sanctions and those assisting sanctioned figures.

The proposals also target Russian athletes and sports teams with links to the Russian government.

Finland has called for enforcement of restrictions on current and former Russian combatants, following an earlier EU agreement that failed to establish a common enforcement mechanism.

Security concerns have intensified following an attempted drone attack at Leipzig airport in August. German authorities blamed the operation on Russia, while German media reported that a Belarusian suspect entered the EU through Italy using a tourist visa.

Romanian Foreign Minister Oana Toiu expressed support for restrictions during discussions among EU foreign ministers on Monday.

EU leaders are due to discuss the issue at a summit in Brussels beginning on Thursday, 15 October.

Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo wants the summit conclusions to include a commitment to begin preparing visa restrictions, Helsingin Sanomat reported.

Germany is also seeking tighter controls on Russian diplomats, including a requirement to obtain permission before travelling outside their host countries.

The European Commission is expected to present proposals for revised visa legislation in January.

The proposal has drawn criticism from human rights advocates who argue that blanket restrictions risk penalising Russians who oppose the war.

Anastasia Burakova, founder of the Russian exile support organisation The Ark, told EU Perspectives that restrictions based on nationality would disproportionately affect activists, journalists and people fleeing persecution, while Kremlin-linked individuals often have alternative travel options.

Brad Blitz, professor at University College London, argued in an analysis published by ISPI that visa bans risk preventing Russian dissidents from seeking refuge in Europe and strengthening Kremlin propaganda portraying the West as hostile to ordinary Russians.

Valtonen criticises Trump over Russian diesel sanctions

Valtonen has also criticised US President Donald Trump's decision to ease sanctions on Russian diesel exports to reduce American fuel prices.

Speaking to Reuters, she argued that Washington should maintain its support for Ukraine rather than increase purchases of Russian energy.

HT