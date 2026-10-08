The poll, published on Thursday, 8 October, puts the Finns Party in second place with 16.5 per cent support, ahead of the NCP on 16.3 per cent. The opposition Social Democratic Party (SDP) retains its lead with 22.7 per cent.

The Finns Party has overtaken Prime Minister Petteri Orpo’s National Coalition Party (NCP) in Yle’s latest opinion poll , marking the first time the two governing parties have exchanged positions during the current parliamentary term.

The Finns Party, led by Finance Minister Riikka Purra, gained 0.2 percentage points from the previous survey, while support for Orpo’s NCP fell by 0.7 points.

The gap between the governing parties stands at just 0.2 percentage points, well within the survey’s margin of error of 1.8 points.

According to Yle, the NCP has not recorded such a low level of support in its polling series since late 2020. The Finns Party last ranked ahead of the NCP when both parties were in opposition at the beginning of the decade.

Tuomo Turja, research director at polling company Taloustutkimus, attributed the NCP’s decline partly to the government’s spending cuts.

"It was not surprising that support for the biggest governmental party declined. The government's saving measures are now fully showing at this stage of the mandate," Turja told Yle.

He said the NCP was losing former supporters to the Finns Party, while some voters remained undecided.

The survey also found that support for the NCP among women had fallen to 12.1 per cent. The SDP leads among female voters with more than 27 per cent, followed by the Left Alliance with more than 16 per cent.

The Finns Party has recovered nearly six percentage points since its low point in spring 2025, continuing a rise that has lasted more than a year.

Meanwhile, the Left Alliance reached a record 12.4 per cent, gaining 0.7 percentage points and closing the gap with the Centre Party, which fell to 12.6 per cent.

Turja told Yle that the Left Alliance had attracted voters from the SDP and Greens. The party has also distinguished itself by refusing to join a cross-party agreement on a debt brake intended to restrict government borrowing.

The Greens received 8.3 per cent support, followed by the Swedish People's Party on 3.6 per cent, the Christian Democrats on 3.4 per cent and Movement Now on 2.1 per cent.

The Centre Party, which previously held third place in Yle's polling, has seen its support settle at around 13 per cent despite criticism of the government over fuel prices.

Taloustutkimus conducted the survey for Yle between 7 September and 5 October, interviewing 2,807 people. Of those, 2,089 expressed a party preference. The margin of error is 1.8 percentage points in either direction.

HT