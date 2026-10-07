The ministry published its policy paper on Wednesday, setting out options for the government that will take office after the next parliamentary election.

Finland’s finance ministry has proposed raising the minimum retirement age to 70 and abolishing the home-care allowance as part of a programme aimed at strengthening public finances by €8–11 billion during the next parliamentary term. The proposals have drawn opposition from trade unions, while business representatives have backed parts of the plan.

Officials said spending cuts, tax measures and structural reforms should all remain available as Finland seeks to halt the rise in public debt.

Permanent Secretary Juha Majanen said during the ministry’s presentation that the scale of the adjustment was large but achievable.

“All expenditure and revenue must be on the radar,” Majanen said.

The ministry proposes increasing the minimum old-age pension age by six months for each successive age group until it reaches 70. After that, the threshold would remain linked to changes in life expectancy.

Ministry officials estimate that the change would increase employment by between 50,000 and 120,000 people.

The proposal drew immediate criticism from trade union organisations.

STTK chair Else-Mai Kirvesniemi said Finland’s pension system should remain separate from measures linked to the national debt brake.

“The pension system is well managed and sustainable. It should not be tampered with,” Kirvesniemi said in an STTK statement.

STTK said Finland’s effective retirement age has already risen to 63.2 years. Kirvesniemi also pointed to almost 330,000 unemployed people and argued that extending working lives requires jobs, training and measures addressing workload and employee wellbeing.

She said a higher statutory retirement age would not produce rapid savings for central government finances and would place much of the impact on younger generations.

Akava chair Maria Löfgren also questioned the employment assumptions behind the proposal in an interview with Ilta-Sanomat. Löfgren described the projected increase in employment as a calculation rather than a guarantee that older workers would have jobs or remain fit for work.

The Confederation of Finnish Industries took a different position. Its director Ilkka Oksala described the ministry’s intervention as important and justified.

The finance ministry also proposes abolishing or shortening the home-care allowance for parents of young children. Officials estimate the measure would increase employment by about 10,000 people. Strategy and Research Director Olli Kärkkäinen said the ministry was looking at areas where employment reforms had not been made for some time, including longer working careers and employment among parents of small children.

The policy paper reaches beyond pensions and family benefits. Officials propose reducing the number of Finland’s 21 wellbeing services counties or requiring broader co-operation between them. Another option would transfer responsibility for organising some health services to the state.

The ministry also proposes reducing the number of municipalities, cutting ineffective business subsidies, selling €2–3 billion in state-listed shareholdings and directing funds towards unlisted growth companies.

Officials want greater use of artificial intelligence in taxation, benefit processing and health and social services. They also propose tighter taxation of some fossil fuels, peat and wood used for energy.

The ministry said no major category of expenditure or taxation should be excluded before political negotiations begin. Its officials are due to publish more detailed spending, structural and tax reviews later in October.

HT