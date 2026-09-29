Chancellor of Justice Janne Salminen issued his decision on Tuesday after receiving several complaints concerning the criteria for grants distributed by the Funding Centre for Social Welfare and Health Organisations, known as STEA.

Finland’s Chancellor of Justice has criticised Social Affairs and Health Minister Wille Rydman and his ministry over the preparation of new criteria for state grants to social welfare and health organisations, saying their wording risked giving a false impression of how funding decisions would be made.

The dispute centres on funding for 2027. STEA announced in June that continued grants would not be awarded to organisations whose activities focused on social advocacy or advisory work. The criteria also targeted organisations whose work focused mainly on one specific background or identity group without a health-related basis.

Salminen found the wording problematic because applicants might have understood that some types of organisations had been excluded before officials assessed individual applications.

“The setting of such restrictive criteria risks undermining confidence in the impartiality of the authority,” the Chancellor of Justice said in his decision.

Salminen said the preparation of state grants must comply with non-discrimination requirements and must also appear impartial from outside the administration.

The decision does not state that Rydman lacked authority to set priorities for STEA funding. Salminen said the minister had the power to provide more detailed direction on the activities eligible for grants.

That authority has limits. Funding criteria must comply with legislation and government decrees and must not introduce restrictions that legislation does not provide for, according to the Chancellor.

STEA changed its approach before the application process proceeded. Its September call for applications states that officials will disregard the disputed provision concerning organisations focused mainly on a particular non-health-related background or identity group.

Salminen also addressed how officials assess applications. Equal treatment requires officials to examine every application under the same criteria announced in advance. He questioned explanations suggesting that officials might rely on grounds that did not appear in the published call for applications.

The Chancellor also criticised the way the ministry prepared and recorded the criteria.

Rydman and the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health told the Chancellor that officials had not made a formal administrative decision when setting the criteria. Salminen accepted that such a decision was not necessarily required.

He said the criteria still carried major consequences for applicants. The ministry should therefore have used a formal presentation procedure when preparing and approving them, providing a record of the grounds behind the minister’s decision.

Such documentation supports transparency, external oversight and applicants’ legal protection, the Chancellor said.

The criteria became a source of dispute within Prime Minister Petteri Orpo’s government during the summer. Parliament also held a confidence vote concerning Rydman.

The government had agreed on €84 million in cuts to STEA grants. In August, the government approved changes to the decree governing how the funding is distributed after Orpo called for changes to the framework.

Rydman’s June announcement drew criticism in particular over the provision concerning organisations serving individual background or identity groups. Previous criticism focused on the effect the rules might have on organisations working with immigrants, asylum seekers and sexual and gender minorities.

The Chancellor’s decision does not prevent the government from setting funding priorities. It requires those priorities to remain within the legal framework governing state grants and calls on Rydman and the ministry to observe state-aid legislation and the legal principles governing public administration.

HT