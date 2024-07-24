Orbán has recently drawn the ire of several member states for embarking on a self-styled peace mission, with stops in Moscow and Beijing, after Hungary assumed the presidency of the Council of the European Union.

FOREIGN MINISTERS of the EU on Monday held serious discussions about the actions of Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orbán , reports YLE.

Finnish Minister for Foreign Affairs Elina Valtonen (NCP) underscored at an online press conference that Hungary does not have the right to represent the EU in such meetings.

“It isn’t acceptable that Hungary presents itself as the EU’s representative or gives such an impression while touring places like Moscow and Beijing. A single country can express its own views, but the EU’s [council] president can’t. You have to ask if the EU is the right reference group for Hungary, if its views differ so much from our shared values,” she was quoted saying by YLE.

Valtonen declined to offer an alternative reference group for Hungary. She demanded that the country and its leader honour and act in accordance with the jointly agreed foreign policy of the 27-country bloc.

In Brussels, she and her colleagues focused particularly on the ongoing conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine, discussing topics such as utilising frozen Russian assets and providing military support to Ukraine.

Valtonen called for an immediate ceasefire the release of hostages in Gaza.

“The EU should continue to work determinedly to improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza, and the Israel—Palestine conflict must be solved based on a two-state solution,” she outlined according to YLE.

She also touched briefly on the decision of US President Joe Biden to bow out of the presidential race after weeks of mounting pressure from Democrats following his dismal debate performance against the Republican candidate, Donald Trump, on 27 June. Biden announced his decision to bow out in a social media post on Sunday, following it up with an endorsement for his vice president, Kamala Harris.

“That was a strong and responsible decision,” said Valtonen. “We naturally support the US president, as we support the leaders produced by free elections in all democracies. Particularly in the US, which is a close ally and friend to us.”

In response to a question from a reporter, she stated that she had not noticed any signs that Biden’s capacity had diminished.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT