Support for the National Coalition rose by 0.8 percentage points to 20.8 per cent, representing the biggest change from the previous poll. Support for the Finns Party rose by 0.7 points to 15.6 per cent.

THE LATEST POLL by Helsingin Sanomat shows an up-tick in popular support for the two largest ruling parties in Finland, the National Coalition and Finns Party.

The Social Democratic Party, the largest opposition party in the Finnish Parliament, saw its approval rating fall from 21.2 to 20.8 per cent – almost two points lower than the all-time high of 22.7 per cent it hit in May 2024.

The poll shows a downward trend in support also for the Centre, Greens, Christian Democrats and Movement Now. The Centre dropped 0.4 points to 11.8 per cent, the Greens 0.2 points to 8.2 per cent, the Christian Democrats 0.5 points to 3.8 per cent and Movement Now 0.1 points to 2.2 per cent.

Both the Left Alliance and Swedish People’s Party registered a 0.1-point up-tick in support, the former climbing to 10.0 per cent and the latter to 4.6 per cent.

Verian interviewed 2,388 people for the poll between 17 June and 12 July, a polling period that coincided with the leadership elections of both the Centre and Swedish People’s Party.

The period was also characterised by heated debate and political manoeuvring over a piece of emergency legislation that enables the government to suspend the reception of asylum applications at parts of the national border and authorise border guards to summarily turn away migrants seeking international protection, with the exception of certain vulnerable groups.

Migrants turned away at the border or removed from the country will have no opportunity appeal against the decision to a court of law.

The government has justified the need for firmer measures at the border with the threat of instrumentalised migration, namely the use of migrants in hybrid influence operations by Russia.

Numerous legal scholars viewed that the bill is unconstitutional and incompatible with the international commitments of Finland. The Parliament’s Constitutional Law Committee, though, ruled twice that the bill can be enacted as a limited derogation to the constitution.

Members of the Finnish Parliament passed the controversial act by a vote of 167–31 on Friday, 12 July, meaning the poll results offer no indication as to how the vote may have affected public feelings about political parties.

Almost two-thirds (63%) of Finns would approve violating international human rights commitments to enforce the act, according to a survey published last week by Helsingin Sanomat.

The border security act was ratified on Tuesday by President Alexander Stubb. It is scheduled to enter into effect on Monday, 22 July.

“I recognise the legal and humane tensions associated with the act. The debate shows that Finns are strongly committed to national security and rule of law,” the president wrote on Instagram. “Regardless of the variety of opinions, our goal is the best for Finland. Let’s always cherish a debate culture where we listen to and respect each other’s opinions.”

Aleksi Teivainen – HT