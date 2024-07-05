Support for the ruling right-wing party dropped by 1.1 percentage points from the previous month to 21.2 per cent, helping it to reclaim the top spot in the poll for the first time since March. Another contributing factor was the 2.9-point nosedive – to 20.1 per cent – of the largest opposition party, the Social Democrats.

THE NATIONAL COALITION lost support but reclaimed the top spot in the latest opinion poll commissioned by YLE .

The Finns Party recorded an up-tick in popular support for the first time in months, climbing from 14.8 to 15.3 per cent.

Both the National Coalition and Social Democrats have lost support among the female population, Jari Pajunen, the managing director of Taloustutkimus, stated to YLE on Thursday. The beneficiaries have been the Finns Party and the Left Alliance, which rose 2.1 points to 11.6 per cent likely as a result of its surprise emergence as the second biggest party in the European elections in June.

“The Left Alliance’s support has increased, and the party was the biggest riser in this poll. Women who’ve backed the Social Democrats have largely moved there,” commented Pajunen. “The Finns Party’s support has increased mostly due to women – specifically over 36-year-old but under 60-year-old women who are in working life.”

Neither the Centre nor the Swedish People’s Party appears to have received a significant boost from its recent leadership elections, which saw the former hand over the reins to Antti Kaikkonen (Centre) and the latter to Anders Adlercreutz (SFP). The Centre saw its popularity rise by 0.7 points to 12.2 per cent and the Swedish People’s Party by 0.2 points to 3.9 per cent.

Support for the Green League rose by 0.3 points to 8.9 per cent and that for Movement Now by 1.1 points to 1.9 per cent. The Christian Democrats stood pat at 3.7 per cent.

Taloustutkimus contacted 2,418 people for the poll between 7 June and 2 July. About four-fifths, or 1,910, of those contacted were able and willing to reveal which party would receive their vote if the parliamentary elections were held now.

The poll results have a margin of error of 1.9 points.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT