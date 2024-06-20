The Social Democratic Party, the poll found, would win 21.2 per cent of the vote if the parliamentary elections were held now, signalling a drop of 1.5 percentage points the eight-year high it hit one month earlier.

POPULAR SUPPORT for the Finns Party and Social Democrats has fallen sharply in the past month, according to an opinion poll conducted for Helsingin Sanomat by Verian.

The Finns Party would collect 14.9 per cent of the votes, 1.3 points less than last month. Its approval rating stood at almost 20 per cent as recently as in February.

Support for the National Coalition crept up by 0.1 points to 20.0 per cent.

Roughly a quarter of the poll responses were collected after the recent elections to the European Parliament. Both the Finns Party and Social Democrats came out of the elections disappointed, the former winning only a single seat with a vote share of 7.6 per cent and the latter two seats with a vote share of 14.9 per cent.

Although the overarching trends in the elections are reflected also in the poll results, there are no signs of major shifts in voter allegiances, according to Helsingin Sanomat. The elections, for example, appear to have had a galvanising impact on supporters of the Left Alliance and Swedish People’s Party.

The Left Alliance emerged from the recent elections with 17.3 per cent of the vote and three seats in Brussels, coming in second after the National Coalition. In the poll, the left-wing opposition party was the choice of 9.9 per cent of respondents, representing an increase of 0.9 points from the previous month.

The Swedish People’s Party, meanwhile, saw its popularity surge from 3.4 to 4.5 per cent.

Support for the Green League rose from 7.8 to 8.4 per cent, according to the poll. The Centre, Christian Democrats and Movement Now all gained 0.1 points to rise to 12.2, 4.3 and 2.3 per cent, respectively.

Verian interviewed 2,412 people for the poll between 20 May and 14 June.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT