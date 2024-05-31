Stubb on Wednesday stated at Tartu University in Estonia that the global south will determine the direction in which the world order will develop and have a major role in shaping economic growth, security policy and the development of international organisations.

PRESIDENT Alexander Stubb believes the west must re-think its conduct toward the global east and global south, reports STT.

“We in the west have to understand that unless we change our conduct towards the global east and especially the global south, we could lose this game,” he stated in a speech at the university on the last day of his three-day visit to Estonia.

Stubb viewed that the world is faced with a major shift away from the post-Cold War order.

“We’re currently looking at a new state of balance that’s about a battle between values, power and interests,” he said according to the Finnish news agency.

Global south, a somewhat misleading and controversial term, refers to a broad swath of countries led by Brazil, India, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia and South Africa. According to Stubb, the global east is made up of countries like China, Iran and Russia and the global west of Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, the EU and the US.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT