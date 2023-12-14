Support for the ruling right-wing party increased by 0.8 percentage points from the previous poll to 21.4 per cent. With the Social Democrats simultaneously seeing its popularity decrease by 0.7 points to 20.8 per cent, the two parties swapped places at the top of the poll.

THE NATIONAL COALITION has re-claimed the top spot in the latest opinion poll commissioned by Helsingin Sanomat.

The Finns Party recorded an up-tick in support for the first time in six months, rising from 17.2 to 17.9 per cent.

The Centre Party and Green League both registered a 0.3-point drop in support, the former falling to 9.9 per cent and the latter to 8.5 per cent. The Left Alliance and Swedish People’s Party stood path at 9.1 and 4.1 per cent, respectively. The Christian Democrats and Movement Now both gained 0.1 points to climb to 4.0 per cent and 2.2 per cent, respectively.

Support for the ruling coalition formed by the National Coalition, Finns Party, Swedish People’s Party and Christian Democrats jumped by 1.6 points to 47.4 per cent.

Verian conducted 2,622 phone interviews for the poll between 6 November and 10 December. The poll results have a margin of error of roughly two points as far as the largest parties are concerned.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT