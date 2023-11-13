YLE on Thursday revealed that an ex-Finns Party member of the party is suspected of sending a number of fake explosives to the party offices of the Green League, Left Alliance and Social Democrats.

THE CHAIRPERSON of the Finns Party, Riikka Purra , on Thursday stated on X that she condemns all kind of criminal and violent actions and thanked police for foiling the “delusional plans” of a man suspected of sending suspicious parcels to political parties.

The suspicious packages were sent to a total of seven party offices around the country in February. The Left Alliance’s Helsinki office was consequently evacuated, although it was later determined that the package posed no concrete threat to people or property. Harri Vuorenpää, the party secretary of the Finns Party, confirmed to the public broadcasting company that the suspect had been a member of the party.

The incident is being investigated as illegal threat made with terrorist intent, according to a report by Helsingin Sanomat in October.

Purra on Thursday described the case as “chilling and also saddening”.

Also Minister of the Interior Mari Rantanen (PS) expressed her regret about the incident.

“Of course I don’t think it’s a good thing if people who don’t respect democracy, which is something we do respect, are drawn to us,” she commented to MTV. “I’d hope that Finns Party members don’t include people who don’t respect our system.”

