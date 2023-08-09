The task force yesterday lent an ear to Ombudsman for Equality Rainer Hiltunen , Ombudsman for Non-Discrimination Kristina Stenman , Ombudsman for Children Elina Pekkarinen and Ombudsman for the Elderly Päivi Topo .

THE TASK FORCE appointed to draft a government statement on promoting equality and non-discrimination held its first meeting on Tuesday, reports Helsingin Sanomat.

The four ruling parties are represented in the task force by the state secretaries of their chairpersons. Seats on the task force are also held by the permanent state secretaries of the Ministry of Justice, Ministry for Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Culture and Education, and Ministry of Social Affairs and Health.

The objective yesterday was to review the current situation with state secretaries and the secretariat, Risto Artjoki, the state secretary to Prime Minister Petteri Orpo (NCP), revealed to Helsingin Sanomat.

The task force will hold its next hearings on Thursday and Friday. Overall, it will hear more than 100 stakeholders before finalising the statement, which is to be presented to parliament in early September. The purpose of the statement is to expound and clarify on provisions in the government programme in a way that demonstrates the government’s commitment to combating racism and discrimination.

Lawmakers will be able to vote on confidence in the government and any of its ministers in conjunction with the presentation.

The task force was appointed in the wake of media reporting about the racist online comments of Minister of Finance Riikka Purra (PS). Purra has apologised for the comments but insisted that they appear worse than they actually were because, in news reports, they have been taken out of context with no regard for their sarcasm and insider joke-filled style.

Committing the Finns Party to the government’s work against racism is another objective of the preparatory work, sources within the government told Helsingin Sanomat in July.

Artjoki on Tuesday stated to the newspaper that the hearings will be used to determine the extent to which the action plan for combating racism devised by the previous government will be continued. The plan lays down 8 objectives and 52 measures for combating racism and promoting good relations between population groups, including launching campaigns, adopting guidelines and training employers to eliminate discrimination in recruitment.

Artjoki on Tuesday stated to the newspaper that the hearings will be used to determine the extent to which the action plan for combating racism devised by the previous government will be continued. The plan lays down 8 objectives and 52 measures for combating racism and promoting good relations between population groups, including launching campaigns, adopting guidelines and training employers to eliminate discrimination in recruitment.

“What are the key things in the action plan that are worth continuing? There are things that have been carried out, and it doesn’t make sense to do them again immediately,” he said, adding that hopefully the hearings also yield new proposals for anti-racism measures.

Continuity is critical for combating racism, researchers stated to Helsingin Sanomat on Tuesday.

“Combating racism isn’t a segment that’s separate from the rest of society, but it should be an inseparable part of all activity,” outlined Minna Seikkula, a postdoctoral research fellow at Tampere University.

The debate about racism has continued with the emergence of new revelations about racist messages and statements by members of the Finns Party. Recently the debate has veered into the definition of racism.

Minister of Economic Affairs Wille Rydman (PS), whose private messages to his now ex-girlfriend were laden with racist language, stated to Verkkouutiset last week that he rejects racism as “it is classically understood”. Jani Mäkelä, the chairperson of the Finns Party Parliamentary Group, claimed to Helsingin Sanomat last week that some political movements have tried to expand the definition of racism beyond how it is understood by the populist right-wing party.

Artjoki told the newspaper yesterday that the task force will use the previous government’s action plan for combating racism as the basis for defining racism. “It’s a compact definition,” he explained.

The plan defines racism as “a mode mode of thinking where groups of people are deemed inferior due to characteristics such as ethnic origin, skin colour, nationality, culture, native language or religion”. Racism, it adds, may manifest in different areas of society as “deliberate or unintended behaviour between individuals and groups based on prejudice and fear of the alien”, as well as “discriminatory practices” in the structures of society.

“Racism is considered a system where policies, institutional practices, culture and other norms maintain societal power structures that see certain groups as inferior to other groups,” the definition concludes.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT