The Finnish government is set to slash the one-off compensation that is available to the employers of female workers from 2,500 to 1,500 euros. Introduced to offset the costs of maternal leaves to employers in circumstances where pay during the leave exceeds the parental allowance paid by the Social Insurance Institution of Finland (Kela), the compensation has been utilised especially in female-dominated sectors.

PRIME MINISTER Petteri Orpo (NCP) has admitted that the mooted cut in family-leave compensation could have a negative impact on women in Finland, reports YLE.

“We’re talking about a one-off compensation that’s paid to the employer. I hope that the 1,000-euro cut won’t have a negative impact. This is part of the thorough cost-saving measures, but I’m hopeful that it’s not unreasonable,” Orpo commented to YLE on Tuesday.

Service Union United (PAM), for example, has expressed its concern that the cut could tip the scales further in favour of male applicants in the recruitment phase.

“It’s not like 2,500 euros has covered all the costs incurred by employers, but it has naturally been a big gesture in that direction,” Hanna Erkamaa, a regional director at PAM, stated to YLE on Tuesday.

She reminded that women in the family-formation age continue to regularly face discrimination in the labour market.

Although Orpo acknowledged the concern, he estimated that the actual effects of the cut should be limited.

“Cutting the one-off compensation does work in the wrong direction to a small extent, but we’ll fix that with other measures,” he assured, referring to measures set forth in the government programme to reduce discrimination in working life and, as a result, promote equality and strengthen the labour-market position of women.

“The gist of the government’s employment policy is making reforms that make sure that it’s always worthwhile to accept job offers. That it’ll be worthwhile also for mothers to start working and that family leaves will be distributed more evenly [between the parents] will improve women’s labour market position and career development, as well as pension accrual,” envisioned Orpo.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT