While support for the opposition party has surged by 2.2 percentage points to 22.8 per cent since early July, the National Coalition and Finns Party have both lost support as they remain mired in racism controversies, the former slipping from 22.1 to 19.8 per cent and the latter from 20.2 to 19.2 per cent.

THE SOCIAL DEMOCRATIC PARTY has emerged as by far the most popular political party in Finland, according to an opinion poll published on Thursday by YLE.

Jussi Westinen, the research director at Taloustutkimus, stated to the public broadcasting company yesterday that the timing of the poll likely contributed to the downward trend of the two ruling parties.

“July had quite a lot of political turbulence as the government found itself constantly in controversy trying to clear up the racism cases,” he stated.

Stemming from the racist posts and comments of Minister of Finance Riikka Purra (PS), ex-Minister of Economic Affairs Vilhelm Junnila (PS) and Minister of Economic Affairs Wille Rydman (PS), the controversy has had a larger impact on the National Coalition than the Finns Party.

“It seems that racist posts aren’t a problem to a large share of Finns Party supporters,” he added.

Both the National Coalition and Finns Party lost support particularly among female and under 35-year-old voters. Westinen pointed out that the development may be attributable to the fact that, according to many studies, women are more tolerant, have more positive attitudes toward multiculturalism and are more likely to condemn racism than men.

He also reminded that parties that performed well in elections tend to enjoy high levels of support after the elections as many voters jump on the bandwagon. Prime Minister Petteri Orpo’s (NCP) government appears to have missed out on the “honeymoon period” this year.

The Social Democratic Party made gains at the expense of especially the Green League and Left Alliance, but also the Swedish People’s Party, National Coalition and Finns Party, according to YLE.

Åbo Akademi University in June published a study showing that nearly one-third of people who had previously voted for the Green League or Left Alliance voted for the Social Democrats in April. Kimmo Grönlund, a political scientist at Åbo Akademi University, estimated to YLE on Saturday that many did so in order to prevent the formation of a right-wing government – a narrative that was pushed on the campaign trail particularly by ex-Prime Minister Sanna Marin (SDP).

Westinen on Thursday estimated that the poll results suggest such people have yet to shift their allegiance back to the Greens or Left Alliance.

“There’s been a lot of speculation about whether ex-Greens and Left Alliance voters will stick with the Social Democrats. And so far they have. The Social Democrats has in that sense held on very well to its position. Support has continued to move to the Social Democrats especially from the Greens,” analysed Westinen.

The Green League saw its popularity in the poll decrease by 0.6 points to 8.0 per cent. The Centre and Left Alliance both climbed 0.7 points to 10.7 and 8.5 per cent, respectively.

Although the Swedish People’s Party has voiced its unease with collaboration with the Finns Party, its popularity has been largely unaffected by the turbulence, falling by only 0.2 points to 3.9 per cent.

The Christian Democrats was the only ruling party to see an up-tick in popular support, climbing from 3.8 to 4.0 per cent. Support for Movement Now similarly crept up by 0.2 points, to 1.4 per cent.

Taloustutkimus contacted 2,509 people for the poll between 5 July and 1 August. About four-fifths, or 1,963, of the people were able and willing to disclose which party they would vote for if the parliamentary elections were held now.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT