The Finns Party held on to its status as the second most popular party despite a 1.1-point drop in support to 19.8 per cent.

POPULAR SUPPORT for the National Coalition has increased by 0.7 percentage points to 22.0 per cent over the last month, consolidating the right-wing party’s status as the most popular party in Finland, indicates the latest opinion poll commissioned by Helsingin Sanomat.

Helsingin Sanomat on Monday reported that the other changes in the poll were fairly insignificant.

The Social Democratic Party saw its popularity creep up by 0.2 points to 19.4 per cent, the Left Alliance by 0.1 points to 8.1 per cent, the Green League by 0.3 points to 8.0 per cent and the Swedish People’s Party by 0.1 points to 4.5 per cent. Support for the Centre declined by 0.4 points to 9.8 per cent and that for the Christian Democrats by 0.1 points to 3.9 per cent.

Over a quarter, or 27 per cent, of respondents were classified as abstainees or uncertain, meaning they said they would abstain from voting or declined to reveal which party would vote for if the elections were held now.

The share of such respondents typically decline in the immediate aftermath of elections before starting to increase, according to the newspaper. The share stood at 22 per cent in May and at 24 per cent in June.

Kantar Public interviewed 2,486 people for the poll between 19 June and 15 July.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT