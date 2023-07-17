Halla-aho on Friday received a letter signed by the chairpersons of all opposition groups demanding that he suspend the recess in order to discuss statements by cabinet members and assess the functioning of the ruling coalition.

SPEAKER OF PARLIAMENT Jussi Halla-aho (PS) has come under criticism from legal experts and opposition lawmakers over his decision not to interrupt the summer recess of the Finnish Parliament.

The opposition leaders called particular attention to the damage the recent debate could have on the economy and international reputation of Finland. The government has recently received negative publicity due to the racist online comments made by Minister of Finance Riikka Purra (PS).

“It is my impression that, in terms of its urgency and societal significant, the issue does not compare to the reasons that have been cited previously to reconvene the parliament during a recess in the session,” Halla-aho wrote in his decision.

“The threshold is high.”

He also accused the opposition parties of trying to exert pressure on the pressure by announcing their desire to reconvene not in a direct message to the speaker but rather through social and traditional media.

“My interpretation of this is that the intention was to create a conflict of authority with the speaker and to steer decision-making by the speaker in a particular direction by leveraging the pressure of publicity. The speaker cannot give in to external pressure because he represents the parliament and defends its independence,” he stated.

Halla-aho added that his assessment of the gravity of the situation could be circumvented only if the majority of lawmakers expressed their hope that the parliament is called back from its summer recess.

“If the majority of representatives (through their [parliamentary] groups) expressed their hope that the parliament reconvenes, the principles of parliamentarism and general principles of democracy would support accepting the request regardless of the speaker’s assessment of the significance of the issue,” he said.

“That is not the case now. A parliamentary majority has not supported the request.”

Antti Lindtman, the chairperson of the Social Democratic Parliamentary Group, said to Helsingin Sanomat that the largest opposition group is disappointed with the decision not to reconvene the parliament. Halla-aho, he viewed, also tried to prevent discussion over now former Minister of Economic Affairs Vilhelm Junnila (PS).

“Now he is preventing the parliament from convening clearly in order to protect the chairperson of his own party and to prevent the parliament from gauging its confidence in her,” stated Lindtman.

“The government and its ministers have rightfully come under exceptional criticism both at home and abroad. I consider it a sad moment in the history of Finnish parliamentarism that the speaker does not reconvene the parliament despite a demand from the entire opposition.”

Atte Harjanne, a deputy chairperson of the Green League, questioned Halla-aho’s interpretation that the request relates exclusively to the racist online comments made by Purra.

“It wasn’t only about confidence in Purra. It was about the public attention the prime minister and ruling parties in general have received this week,” Harjanne said to Helsingin Sanomat.

He also drew attention to uncertainty about the position of the Swedish People’s Party. “The Swedish People’s Party appears not to have directly declared its position on the matter. Of course I don’t know if the party and Halla-aho have had bilateral discussions about the matter. If the Swedish People’s Party concludes that a vote of confidence is justified, then a parliamentary majority is reached.”

Iltalehti on Sunday wrote that the Swedish People’s Parliamentary Group convened to address the situation yesterday evening, two days after stating that it is “extremely concerned” about the government’s ability to function.

Also the heads of four ruling parties held discussions over the weekend, according to the daily.

HS: Halla-aho’s reasoning questioned by legal experts

The decision not to reconvene the parliament is problematic, according to three legal experts interviewed by Helsingin Sanomat on Saturday.

“Dialogue between the government and opposition is a central idea of parliamentarism. It’s very unusual that the entire opposition believes it’s necessary from a parliamentary perspective to suspend a recess in the parliamentary session. For this reason, the request is very weighty and, in my view, the speaker should’ve accepted it,” Veli-Pekka Viljanen, a professor of constitutional law at the University of Turku, stated to Helsingin Sanomat.

Although Halla-aho has not acted unlawfully due to the leeway the constitution grants to the speaker, constitutionally it is more important that the parliament is ready to convene at any time, according to Viljanen. The legislative threshold for suspending a break in the parliamentary session, he added, is not particularly high.

He especially voiced his bafflement at the argument that the majority of representatives did not support the request.

“I’d consider this interpretation unusual because in an era of majority governments the opposition would never have the opportunity to request that the parliament reconvenes during a break. If the interpretation is that a break can be suspended only when the request comes from the government, it’s problematic.”

Viljanen said Halla-aho became a party to the dispute by alleging that the opposition parties have used social and traditional media to influence his decision-making.

“The speaker’s status is pronouncedly neutral, which is why he can’t participate in voting. He has been protected from tensions between the government and opposition. That’s why I think it’s unusual to point to a conflict of authority,” he said to Helsingin Sanomat.

Tuomas Ojanen, a professor of constitutional law at the University of Helsinki, reminded the newspaper that equality, the prohibition of discrimination and the inviolability of human dignity are fundamental societal values that carry considerable significance in not only the Finnish constitution but also applicable international treaties and EU law.

Finland, he highlighted, has the obligation to use all possible means to combat racism.

“From the viewpoint of the constitution, human rights treaties and EU law, it’s clear that the matter is of enormous social and legal importance. For this reason, it would’ve been justified to summon the parliament, the primary state body in Finland, to discuss the matter.”

Also Janne Salminen, a professor of public law at the University of Turku, questioned the rationale of the speaker while estimating that he has not outright acted unlawfully.

“The principle of parliamentarism would’ve supported summoning the parliament. It isn’t appropriate for the speaker to consider the question through the lens of of the vote of confidence’s possible outcome by pointing to the fact that a parliamentary majority hasn’t backed the request,” he said to Helsingin Sanomat.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT