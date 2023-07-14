“The Parliament as the supreme state body must have the opportunity to gauge confidence in the government and the government’s ability to function as it relates to the racism controversy [surrounding Purra],” Antti Kurvinen , the head of the Centre Parliamentary Group, wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

THE PARLIAMENTARY GROUP of the Centre is proposing that lawmakers return from their summer breaks in order to gauge confidence in Minister of Finance Riikka Purra (PS), reports Helsingin Sanomat.

Also the Green League, Left Alliance, Movement Now and Social Democrats have voiced their readiness to convene in the middle of the summer break.

Kurvinen stated that the parliamentary group concluded in its meeting that the situation is serious enough that lawmakers should be summoned from their holidays by Speaker of Parliament Jussi Halla-aho (PS).

“Great! Send me an e-mail or something so it’s down in writing somewhere. We do after all have a shared understanding of the rules: messages are transmitted directly, not through the media,” responded Halla-aho.

Halla-aho viewed earlier yesterday that he sees no reason to interrupt the summer break because no parliamentary group has submitted a request to do so, adding that the speaker has no obligation to do so in response to the opposition voicing its hope for a reconvocation on the media or social media.

Although Annika Saarikko, the chairperson of the Centre, said on Wednesday that the Centre will let Prime Minister Petteri Orpo (NCP) decide whether “Finland can afford to wait until the autumn,” Kurvinen argued that the party has not changed its mind.

“We’ve had the readiness to do this, so no, our stance hasn’t changed,” Kurvinen told Helsingin Sanomat before the parliamentary group sat down on Thursday. “But now that the speaker has made such an evasive manoeuvre, we’ll hold a group meeting.”

Aleksi Teivainen – HT