“We went through quite a lot of issues. We’ve been meeting quite frequently, so it’s very straightforward and we can get through quite a large agenda quickly,” he stated during an exclusive interview with YLE on Thursday.

PRESIDENT Sauli Niinistö says a number of issues were discussed during his meeting with US President Joe Biden in Helsinki on Thursday.

Niinistö revealed that the topics of discussion included the Finnish—US defence co-operation agreement and technological questions, such as co-operation in the fields of artificial intelligence, quantum computing and wireless communication.

“Technology co-operation is also becoming a major security question. Artificial intelligence and quantum technology are taking us to something that’s difficult to foresee,” he said to the public broadcaster. “Then there’s of course our expertise in 5G and 6G, which is of interest to the US. And naturally we talked about Nato issues, memberships, the Swedish membership bid and that sort of things.”

Niinistö said no details of the bilateral defence agreement were discussed and declined to comment on the timeline for the negotiations.

“It wasn’t even the intention that it’d move forward. There are many details there, including some quite significant ones: US presence in Finland, their locations and all these kinds of questions will now come to the fore,” he said. “[The agreement] has been discussed throughout the spring and it’s a bit difficult to predict when we could get over the finish line.”

He also commented briefly on the new defence plans Nato is drafting for Europe.

“Now you should first keep in mind that Finland has traditionally had excellent plans for how to defend itself. Finland’s situation will be taken into consideration in the regional plans that are presently being drafted. We’ll see how much new [the drafting] will produce,” said Niinistö.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Elina Valtonen (NCP) on Thursday told Helsingin Sanomat that Biden’s visit to Helsinki is indicative of major changes.

“This does clarify to everyone that the world has changed, that Finland has changed,” she stated to the newspaper, drawing comparison to the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki in July 2018.

Valtonen on Wednesday conveyed an apology from the Finnish government to Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan at the Nato summit in Vilnius, Lithuania. The apology related to the racist online comments posted years ago by Minister of Finance Riikka Purra (PS).

“I did indeed apologise on behalf of the government. I wanted to have a discussion with him about what has happened,” Valtonen stated to YLE on Thursday. “I conveyed the government’s apology to him and told that the minister of finance has apologised for her past writings – which indeed are years old. We had a good discussion about that.”

Aleksi Teivainen – HT