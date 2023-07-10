Halla-aho announced last week that he is ready to run in the presidential election as the candidate of the Finns Party. The populist right-wing party will officially nominate its presidential candidate in August.

SPEAKER of the Finnish Parliament Jussi Halla-aho and Governor of the Bank of Finland Olli Rehn , both recent entries to the presidential race, have offered distinct assessments of the political debate climate in Finland.

The president, he outlined in conjunction with his announcement, is a value leader who has to engage in discussion especially on societal issues that others dare not to touch.

Finnish society has “undemocratic and totalitarian tendencies,” he elaborated in an interview with YLE.

“There’s a desire to limit what kind of issues citizens and lawmakers are able to comment on and what are the limits of parliamentary powers to renew legislation,” he argued to the public broadcasting company. “In other words, more and more issues have in some people’s view stopped being political issues and issues of opinion, and they’re marketed as some kind of self-evident truths on which only one opinion is allowed.”

While he declined to identify any such issues, he added that the “single-truth culture” has been “clumsily” imported from “left-wing” academics in the United States.

Rehn on Friday told Helsingin Sanomat that he disagrees with the assessment, viewing that the debate climate has rather become more heated and polarised.

“I see the situation quite differently. Discussions in Finland, both traditional ones and the ones on social media, currently reflect and represent very different views. They’re being amplified and polarised by social media algorithms.”

“What we need are things that bring people together rather than louder megaphones.”

Halla-aho estimated in his video announcement that the president has two primary duties: value leadership, and foreign and security policy leadership.

“The president has a key role in managing bilateral relations with countries outside the EU, such as the US, China, Britain and Russia,” he outlined. “With their own example, the president of the republic also creates room for others to debate.”

Rehn, who announced his candidacy on 21 June, gauged that the president has three primary duties: to lead foreign and security policy in co-operation with the government, to promote the crisis resilience of society and to defend democratic values, including freedom, human dignity and rule of law.

“That includes defending freedom of speech and promoting a civilised debate culture,” he said to Helsingin Sanomat.

“You can’t simply declare yourself as a value leader,” he added. “You can only earn it with cogent speeches and acts that align with them.”

Rehn is in the race as the candidate of a constituency association, similarly to Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto (Greens). Halla-aho, in turn, is the candidate of the Finns Party, the values of which – he viewed – align well with what should be required of the president.

“Finland is the home of Finns, and overall national interests should be the foundation for all decision making. The president mustn’t act on behalf of individual interest groups, but on behalf of both current and future Finns,” stated Halla-aho.

A total of six people have thrown their hat into the presidential race. Saara Huhtasaari is the candidate of a constituency association backed by the EU and Nato-sceptic party Vapauden Liitto, Paavo Väyrynen is the candidate of a constituency association, and Harry Harkimo is the candidate of Movement Now.

Mika Aaltola, the director of the Finnish Institute of International Affairs, told Iltalehti late last month that he is “seriously considering” and “leaning toward” running for the presidency.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT