The Finnish public broadcasting company reported yesterday that support for the right-wing party has decreased by 0.4 percentage points from the previous month to 22.1 per cent. Tuomo Turja , the research director at Taloustutkimus, said the decrease is small enough to conclude that the party has been largely unaffected by what has been a rocky first fortnight into the government term.

THE NATIONAL COALITION remains the most popular political party in Finland, indicates the latest opinion poll conducted for YLE by Taloustutkimus.

“Even though we’ve had the first crisis of the term and the prime minister has faced some criticism for his handling of the crisis, it doesn’t really show in support for the National Coalition,” he stated to YLE on Thursday.

“The weeks during and after the crisis bode pretty well for the National Coalition.

The Social Democrats and Finns Party swapped places behind the National Coalition, with support for the former jumped by a point to 20.6 per cent and support for the latter fell by 0.8 points to 20.2 per cent.

Vilhelm Junnila (PS) stepping down as minister of economic affairs has had an impact on the Finns Party, according to Turja. The party, he pointed out, fared particularly poorly in the days following the resignation announcement – possibly for two distinct reasons.

“I’m sure that the information that came to light about Junnila was too much for some supporters. Some may think that the crisis could’ve been avoided with different ministerial nominations. Others may be thinking that the Finns Party gave in too much and should’ve stood firm,” he elaborated.

The most significant gains from last month were made by the Green League. The opposition party not only held on to its own supporters but also won over new ones at the expense of smaller parties to rise 1.3 points to 8.6 per cent, likely a consequence of the election of its new chairperson, Sofia Virta.

“Changing the chairperson often causes a modest spike in a party’s support,” reminded Turja.

The Swedish People’s Party saw its popularity decline by 0.4 points to 4.1 per cent, a relatively large decline for a party of its stature. Turja stated that the decline is attributable with some supporters’ disappointment with the decision to form a government with the National Coalition, Finns Party and Christian Democrats.

“For some supporters of the Swedish People’s Party, joining the government or let’s say the coalition partners was probably a tough ask. The supporters have moved to other parties, such as the Greens.”

Also the Social Democratic Party has benefited slightly from voters withdrawing their support for the Christian Democrats and Swedish People’s Party.

Both the Centre and Left Alliance registered gains of 0.3 points from last month, the former rising to 10.0 and the latter to 7.8 per cent. Support for Movement Now, in turn, decreased by half a point to 1.2 per cent.

Taloustutkimus contacted 2,468 people for the poll between 12 June and 4 July. About four-fifths, or 1,909, of the people were able and willing to disclose which party they would vote for if the parliamentary elections were held now.

The results have a margin of error of +/-2.0 points.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT