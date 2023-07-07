Vilhelm Junnila (PS) stepped down as the minister of economic affairs last week after coming under media scrutiny for appearing in far-right events and flirting with far-right themes in campaign and social media communication.

PRIME MINISTER Petteri Orpo (NCP) on Thursday conceded that the first two weeks have not been easy for the ruling four-party coalition.

Wille Rydman (PS), who was appointed as the new minister of economic affairs earlier on Thursday, has recently received media attention for lashing out at a journalist in a way that prompted a response from the Association of Editors and Journalists in Finland.

Rydman resigned from the National Coalition last winter after losing the confidence of the party leadership over allegations that he had used his political status to make advances and behaved inappropriately toward several women. Rydman has since levelled criticism at Orpo and the National Coalition.

Detailed in an article published in mid-2022 by Helsingin Sanomat, the allegations have been rejected by Rydman.

Orpo on Thursday reminded that it is a long-established tradition that ruling parties can distribute the ministerial portfolios they have been assigned freely. Challenging the Finns Party’s nomination, he added, would have been an exceptional course of action and would have resulted in the collapse of the ruling coalition.

“The Parliament of course always has the opportunity to measure confidence in both the government and individual ministers,” he stated at a press conference.

“I’m under no illusion that this electoral term will be difficult,” he added. “I’m ready to shoulder all the responsibility that implementing the government programme with this group of parties entails.”

“I do hope that there’ll be less wrangling going forward.”

Rydman, he confirmed, would not have had the opportunity to run in the parliamentary elections, let alone take on a ministerial portfolio, for the National Coalition. “Many National Coalition members feel that the situation is difficult and unpleasant. And I understand it,” he acknowledged.

Orpo also estimated that althugh the four parties do not necessarily share values, they share a willingness carry out to what he described as a well thought-out government programme.

Anna-Maja Henriksson, the chairperson of the Swedish People’s Party, on Thursday said Rydman’s nomination took her by surprise.

“It did look like they wanted to somehow express their dissatisfaction with the National Coalition. That was my foremost feeling,” she commented according to Helsingin Sanomat. “I was surprised by the choice. After all, we know that Rydman had to earlier resign from the National Coalition.”

Aleksi Teivainen – HT