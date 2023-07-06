Rydman, who until last summer represented the National Coalition, was nominated as the successor unanimously by the party conference and parliamentary group of the Finns Party on Wednesday. He told YLE that he was surprised by the decision.

WILLE RYDMAN (PS), a third-term Member of the Finnish Parliament from Helsinki, will take over the portfolio of the minister of economic affairs from Vilhelm Junnila (PS) on Thursday.

“I wasn’t prepared for this. I feel conflicted. I accept the challenge with a bit of a heavy heard because my good friend Vilhelm Junnila has had to resign from this post. He had to resign due to what in my view were inappropriate and stigmatising claims,” commented Rydman.

Junnila on Friday announced he will step down as the minister of economic affairs after coming under intense media scrutiny over his past appearances in far-right events and use of far-right themes in campaign and social media communication.

Riikka Purra, the chairperson of the Finns Party, stated to Helsingin Sanomat that Rydman was selected as the replacement on the same grounds as Junnila.

“The decision was made based on expertise, experience and especially qualities that align with the portfolio. We don’t have any other criteria for ministerial nominations,” she commented to the newspaper.

Rydman, she added, stood out due to his international expertise and language skills.

“Generally speaking, he also has fairly extensive experience when you compare it to our parliamentary group,” she noted. “The situation is still doleful because minister Junnila resigned from his post, but now the next step has been taken.”

Purra also revealed that the other ruling parties were not notified of the nomination in advance.

Rydman is set to perform the duties of minister of economic affairs until the midway point of the electoral term, when the portfolio will – according to original plan – be passed on to Sakari Puisto (PS). Puisto on Wednesday stated that he turned down the opportunity to take on the portfolio earlier than planned.

Rydman resigned from the National Coalition’s parliamentary group last summer and from the party last winter after several women had accused him of improper conduct in an article by Helsingin Sanomat. He ran a successful parliamentary election campaign this spring on the ticket of the Finns Party.

He has recently received media attention for levelling partly personal criticism at a journalist at Iltalehti. The criticism provoked an alarmed response from both the Association of Editors (PTY) and Journalists in Finland.

Ilta-Sanomat on Wednesday reported that the nomination drew a disapproving response from several current and former lawmakers.

“It’s now absolutely clear that politics is only an online performance for the Finns Party,” tweeted Li Andersson, the chairperson of the Left Alliance. “As long as you get to irritate others, it doesn’t matter what happens to low-income people or that Finnish workers are about to be in the worst position in the Nordics.”

Veronika Honkasalo (LA) viewed that Rydman’s nomination was the Finns Party’s way of getting back at the National Coalition and Swedish People’s Party.

Timo Soini, a former chairperson of the Finns Party, pointed out that several long-term party members were shunned when divvying up the portfolios. Nominating Rydman, he added, is clearly partly an attempt to send a message to the National Coalition.

“This is apparently the new age where old loyalties don’t matter,” he said to Ilta-Sanomat. “The Finns Party shows to the National Coalition that you don’t get to boss us around and that we do whatever we want.”

Aleksi Teivainen – HT