Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Sari Essayah (CD) on Wednesday expressed her disapproval with the government’s participation in Helsinki Pride, saying the ruling parties had not made a decision to participate in the event celebrating gender and sexual minorities.

DISAGREEMENTS between Finland’s four ruling parties have come to the fore in recent days.

The government as a public authority should refrain from participating in events that reflect an ideology that is not shared by all of its members, she outlined in an interview on YLE Aamu.

“You have to understand that there are also people [in the government] who don’t share the views and objectives of the Pride movement,” she said. “This event is starting to become quite politicised, and as a representative of public power I’d refrain from participating in things like these. People can have different views on issues and promote the issues they want to promote as private individuals.”

Helsinki Pride, she argued, demonstrated its political nature by hoping that lawmakers who “in its view voted wrongly” will refrain from participating. While the Centre and National Coalition were not accepted as official partners of the event due to their approach to voting on the trans act reform, the organisation has not prevented members of any parties from participating.

Also Päivi Räsänen, a former chairperson of the Christian Democrats, has criticised the government’s participation in the event in a tweet that featured a photo of Minister of the Environment and Climate Change Kai Mykkänen (NCP) and Minister of Science and Culture Sari Multala (NCP) holding a rainbow banner with the text “Finnish government” at Helsinki Pride.

Vivikka Richt, the head of communications at the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health, told Helsingin Sanomat on Sunday that participation in Helsinki Pride has been coordinated by the rainbow rights network led by the Ministry of Justice and Ministry of Social Affairs and Health.

A notice of the government’s participation, she added, was communicated widely at least in the intranet used by ministries, which is accessible to all government employees.

Richt also reminded that the government has participated in the march for years.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT