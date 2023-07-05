“We cleared the air. I think we had a good discussion. It was necessary to have an open discussion about what’s happened, why it happened and how we can move on from here,” she commented to YLE on Tuesday.

MINISTER of Education Anna-Maja Henriksson says the ruling coalition managed to clear the air yesterday after a controversy-filled fortnight into its term in office.

Minister of Finance Riikka Purra (PS) on Tuesday commented on the discussion on Twitter, saying the government is doing “clearly better” that one could judge by media reports.

The four ruling parties discussed the rules of coalition co-operation and efforts to implement the government programme yesterday evening at Königstedt Manor in Vantaa. The discussion took place amid visible internal tensions arising from the motion of no confidence brought against now ex-Minister of Economic Affairs Vilhelm Junnila (PS).

Coalition co-operation has also been complicated by the references some ruling-party members have made to replacement theory, a far-right conspiracy theory, and the criticism levelled at a journalist at Iltalehti, Ida Erämaa.

Both the Association of Editors (PTY) and Journalists in Finland on Monday demanded that Finns Party and National Coalition lawmakers show greater respect to press freedoms and stop targeting Erämaa.

“Targetting large-scale machinated harassment at individual journalists constitutes an attempt to restrict freedom of speech and intervene in editorial independence. We must do our utmost to ensure journalists can work in peace,” stated PTY.

Sebastian Tynkkynen (PS) described Erämaa in one of his tweets as an “intersectional green leftist of the worst kind who also does lifestyle as a makeup influencer”.

“Competition for the status of the most ruthless agenda journalist for the green-left is very intense in Finland, but this Ida Erämaa has emerged as one of the top contenders already during her first month as a journalist at Iltalehti,” wrote Wille Rydman (PS).

The criticism appears to stem from a column published last weekend. Erämaa criticised the Finns Party for trying to prevent the media from uncovering its members’ links to far-right circles.

Prime Minister Petteri Orpo (NCP) on Tuesday stated that he is concerned about growing polarisation that has put Finland on the same path as the US.

“We’re heading rapidly toward the American model, where people are divided into good and bad, to us and them. Others aren’t tolerated, others aren’t understood,” he commented to reporters at the manor, declining to specify what he was referring to. “Anyone who opens social media can probably see the answer before their eyes.”

Orpo outlined that his government should serve as an example that different parties can continue to form and function as a coalition government. The discussion the ruling parties had yesterday, he added, has “smoothed out dents” in the coalition.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT