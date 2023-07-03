“Regarding this particular situation: I’ve previously got quite a bit of criticism for intervening too much, but what I’d now say is that it’s at least very embarrassing for the government – at least,” Niinistö stated to MTV at Suomi-Areena in Pori on Friday.

THE RESIGNATION of Minister of Economic Affairs Vilhelm Junnila (PS) is at least partly attributable to remarks by President Sauli Niinistö , gauge researchers interviewed by Helsingin Sanomat.

He also underscored that the government must make sure that its policy decisions both warrant the respect of western countries and align with the values of Finland.

“Drawing attention to that aspect is definitely important,” he said.

Junnila announced his decision to relinquish his ministerial duties later on Friday, after days of considerable media scrutiny over, first, his thinly veiled references to fascist themes and, later, remarks he had made in the Parliament House.

Johanna Vuorelma, a political scientist at the University of Helsinki, on Saturday told Helsingin Sanomat that the president commenting on the situation was at least “a major impetus” for the resignation.

“The president has a lot of authority and enjoys broad respect. He doesn’t comment too frequently on everyday political issues. Even though he chose his words carefully in this case, the fact that he personally commented [on the situation] indicates that he’s been concerned about the government’s ability to function,” she analysed.

Another significant factor, she added, is that at the end of last week the criticism was no longer coming exclusively from the opposition parties and Swedish People’s Party, but also from the Christian Democrats – the coalition partner that in terms of values appears to align the best with the Finns Party.

“The criticism takes on new meanings when it’s joined by other than the original parties. The president naturally has an exceptional role in this, and also parties listen to what he says very carefully,” said Vuorelma.

Päivi Räsänen, a former chairperson of the Christian Democrats, on Thursday asked Junnila to account for a written question he submitted to the government in the Parliament House in 2019. Junnila suggested in the question that the country should do its part to combat the climate crisis by promoting “climate abortions” in Africa, describing this as “a great leap for humankind”.

Tapio Raunio, a professor of political science at Tampere University, on Saturday estimated that it would have been difficult but not entirely impossible for the president to not comment on the issue when asked directly by MTV.

“Considering Niinistö’s message, he could’ve also refused to comment and said he won’t comment on the government’s actions,” Raunio said to Helsingin Sanomat.

Hanna Wass, a lecturer in political science at the University of Helsinki, viewed that Niinistö’s comments also stemmed from a concern about a lack of leadership within the government.

“The president is certainly a value leader and can, in that sense, use his voice also in domestic policy. In my opinion, this was more about using the emergency brake and making the frustrated exclamation that enough is enough, you have to draw the line somewhere,” she commented to Helsingin Sanomat.

“The key question now is what’s Orpo’s ability to lead. You can’t go on like this, that you don’t shape up until the president makes a statement.”

Junnila stepping down has been interpreted as a blow to both Orpo and Riikka Purra, the chairperson of the Finns Party.

Orpo on Friday stated that he is pleased about the conclusion drawn by Junnila, describing it as the only possible conclusion only two days after he had backed the controversy-embroiled minister in a motion of no confidence.

He explained his about-face by saying that new information emerged between Wednesday and Friday.

“I do think that the government’s able to function,” he added.

Purra, in turn, had reportedly threatened to pull her party from the ruling coalition if Junnila had to resign. On Friday, she lauded Junnila for looking after the interests of Finland: “As the accusations weighed on him, Junnila had the strength to see the big picture and put Finland’s interests above everything else. Thanks to Vilhelm. He demonstrated that he stands taller than many of those who criticised him.”

She also reiterated her demand that the government must consolidate its ranks.

“The Finns Party is ready to work for Finland. It can’t be done in the way we’ve just seen,” she emphasised. “I’m stating this as forcefully as I can: this government either works together or it doesn’t work at all.”

Both Vuorelma and Wass predicted that the resignation is unlikely to do away with all of the friction within the ruling four-party coalition. The criticism, they both stressed, ultimately arose from more than a single cabinet member and his alleged sympathies to the radical right.

Minister of the Interior Mari Rantanen (PS), for example, has made references to replacement theory, a predominantly white far-right conspiracy. She is hardly the only senior member of the populist right-wing party who has resorted to rhetoric that is hostile to immigration and minorities, reminded Vuorelma and Wass.

“Assuming that problems linked to the Finns Party’s duty to govern can be solved with personnel changes is too optimistic an interpretation,” Wass stated to Helsingin Sanomat.

Many in Finland, she added, have been too naive about the Finns Party: “We’ve been hush-hush and been ashamed of the kind of party the Finns Party is and wanted to see it as a homely, soft populist version of the European radical right. The interpretation has widely been that the party could be tamed by giving it a role in the government.”

The Finns Party has also failed to reject the views of Junnila, highlighted Vuorelma.

“Purra has mentioned that they have full confidence in Junnila and that they don’t differ in any way ideologically. Junnila’s remarks have been taken as humour and at no point has [the party] condemned his remarks. It tells that Junnila represents something that is not unusual but the ideological thinking of the Finns Party.”

Aleksi Teivainen – HT