Jokisipilä on Sunday stated to Helsingin Sanomat that his assessment is based on the list of 24 questions the right-wing party submitted to other parliamentary groups at the end of last week with a view to identifying its best coalition partners.

THE NATIONAL COALITION has set its sights on forming a ruling coalition with the Finns Party, views Markku Jokisipilä , the director of the University of Turku’s Centre for Parliamentary Studies.

The answers are due on Tuesday.

Jokisipilä told the newspaper that the themes and formulation of the questions suggest that a coalition with the Finns Party is more likely than with the Social Democrats. The questions, he highlighted, refer to neither the carbon-neutrality target set for 2035, nor to the status of the Swedish language – both issues that would have singled out the Finns Party.

Another possible bone of contention is related to immigration. Riikka Purra, the chairperson of the Finns Party, on Friday reiterated that the populist right-wing party will insist on tightening “harmful” immigration if it is part of the next ruling coalition.

The questions do not refer even to work-based immigration, instead speaking about “international recruitment”.

“You could think that that’s a politically less loaded wording. It could therefore be possible for the parties to find an understanding on international recruitment,” analysed Jokisipilä. “It’s also noteworthy that gang and youth violence was mentioned specifically. The theme was very central in the Finns Party’s campaign.”

The National Coalition must find common ground with either the Finns Party or Social Democrats, as well as bring in a couple of smaller parties, in order to form a ruling majority in the Finnish Parliament.

Jokisipilä reminded Helsingin Sanomat that the questions do not rule out the Social Democrats, either.

“There are questions related to well-being services, education and elderly care. These are the Social Democrats’ bread and butter,” he said.

Emilia Palonen, a researcher at the University of Helsinki, similarly viewed that in principle all parties could provide positive answers to the questions. “Also interesting is the question that hints at the possibility of a minority government,” she said to the newspaper, pointing to a question about the willingness of parties to support initiatives that align with their political goals from the opposition.

The National Coalition nevertheless clearly believes it is necessary to take a right turn in the domain of economic policy in the electoral term, added Jokisipilä.

“Questions about fiscal adjustment are at the top of the document,” he said. “The Social Democrats’ commitment to adjustment was left somewhat unclear during the campaign, with chairperson Sanna Marin questioning the National Coalition’s view on the scope, schedule and means of the necessary adjustment. I’m sure the Social Democrats’ answer will be read carefully.”

“On the other hand, the Finns Party is expected to answer questions that enquire about its relationship to EU politics,” he said.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT