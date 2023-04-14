What are the key societal changes that the next government should achieve, in your opinion?

Do you agree with the situation report on Finland's economic situation and the need for public finance adjustment presented by the Ministry of Finance on December 8th, 2022? Are you committed to presenting the scale of balancing public finances during the upcoming parliamentary term as a part of your official duties? What methods are you willing to use to balance public finances?

How would you promote the incentivization of taxation? What are your primary goals for developing taxation?

Are you willing to commit to setting a goal of 100,000 new hires as a public finance strengthening employment measure for the next government? What are your primary methods of public finance strengthening employment measures? What means are you willing to undertake for labor market reform and to promote freedom of agreement?

How would you respond to the broad-based labor shortage in Finland? What means would you use to increase international recruitment to ensure the availability of labor?

What are the primary means for clearing up queues for social and health services? What are the most important methods of addressing the shortage of healthcare workers?

What methods would you use to solve the crisis in elderly care and ensure humane care for all senior citizens?

How would you strengthen the well-being of children, young people, and families? How would you prevent youth exclusion?

How would you better recognize retirees as an active force in building society?

How would you raise the level of education and skills of Finns? What means would you use to strengthen early childhood education and basic education so that every young person graduating from basic education has adequate reading, writing, and arithmetic skills? How would you strengthen the operating conditions of the cultural sector? How would you support the prevalence of an active lifestyle?

Are you committed to the parliamentary R&D (Research and Development) group's goal of increasing R&D expenditure to four percent of gross domestic product by 2030? Will you ensure that Finland has sufficient experts for research and development work?

What concrete means would you use to reduce the costs and administrative burden of norms and bureaucracy on people, businesses, and the public sector?

What specific means would you use to improve the future of Finnish food production and forestry?