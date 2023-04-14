On Friday, April 14th, parliamentary groups elected Speaker of Parliament Petteri Orpo (National Coalition Party) as the negotiator for the government formation phase. Negotiator Orpo provided parliamentary groups with questions that they must answer by Tuesday, April 18th, 2023, at 12:00 noon. The answers will be made public after the deadline has passed.
Negotiator Orpo’s Questions to Parliamentary Groups:
-
What are the key societal changes that the next government should achieve, in your opinion?
-
Do you agree with the situation report on Finland's economic situation and the need for public finance adjustment presented by the Ministry of Finance on December 8th, 2022? Are you committed to presenting the scale of balancing public finances during the upcoming parliamentary term as a part of your official duties? What methods are you willing to use to balance public finances?
-
How would you promote the incentivization of taxation? What are your primary goals for developing taxation?
-
Are you willing to commit to setting a goal of 100,000 new hires as a public finance strengthening employment measure for the next government? What are your primary methods of public finance strengthening employment measures? What means are you willing to undertake for labor market reform and to promote freedom of agreement?
-
How would you respond to the broad-based labor shortage in Finland? What means would you use to increase international recruitment to ensure the availability of labor?
-
What are the primary means for clearing up queues for social and health services? What are the most important methods of addressing the shortage of healthcare workers?
-
What methods would you use to solve the crisis in elderly care and ensure humane care for all senior citizens?
-
How would you strengthen the well-being of children, young people, and families? How would you prevent youth exclusion?
-
How would you better recognize retirees as an active force in building society?
-
How would you raise the level of education and skills of Finns? What means would you use to strengthen early childhood education and basic education so that every young person graduating from basic education has adequate reading, writing, and arithmetic skills? How would you strengthen the operating conditions of the cultural sector? How would you support the prevalence of an active lifestyle?
-
Are you committed to the parliamentary R&D (Research and Development) group's goal of increasing R&D expenditure to four percent of gross domestic product by 2030? Will you ensure that Finland has sufficient experts for research and development work?
-
What concrete means would you use to reduce the costs and administrative burden of norms and bureaucracy on people, businesses, and the public sector?
-
What specific means would you use to improve the future of Finnish food production and forestry?
-
How would you promote economic growth, vitality, and the operating conditions of businesses and entrepreneurs throughout Finland? How would you strengthen Finland's attractiveness as an investment destination?
-
How would you strengthen the vitality and investment capacity of cities and municipalities in the changing operating environment?
-
What do you consider to be the most important methods for reducing emissions? What measures are you willing to take to promote Finland's carbon neutrality target and increase the clean exports of Finnish companies? Are you prepared to create conditions for new nuclear power investments and small nuclear power plants?
-
How would you combat biodiversity loss and strengthen biodiversity?
-
Do you commit to Finland's membership in the European Union and the defense alliance NATO? Are you committed to making proactive and constructive EU policy in possible government responsibility? What do you think are Finland's most important EU influence targets during the electoral term?
-
How would you build Finland's role as an active NATO member that increases security and stability? Are you willing to keep defense spending at 2 percent of GDP and make the necessary investments to ensure Finland's supply security?
-
Do you commit to continuing to support Ukraine in military, political, economic, and humanitarian matters?
-
How would you strengthen internal security and the rule of law? Are you committed to ensuring the resources needed for the functioning of the justice system and the police? What measures would you take to combat gang and youth crime?
-
Do you commit to building an equal and equitable Finland? Do you commit to respecting international human rights agreements?
-
If you achieve your goals in the government program, are you willing to participate in a majority government assembled by Petteri Orpo and commit to implementing the program in its entirety? If you are not willing to participate in government responsibility, are you willing to support your party's goals outside of the government?
-
Does your parliamentary group have absolute threshold issues that affect government program or government composition?
The election of Petteri Orpo as the negotiator for the government formation phase is significant for Finnish politics, and his questions to parliamentary groups are critical to determine the priorities of the next government. Orpo is an experienced politician, having served as the Minister of Finance and as the leader of the National Coalition Party.
The questions asked by Orpo cover a wide range of topics, from public finance to education, to forestry and the environment. The responses of the parliamentary groups will be closely scrutinized by the media, the public, and other parties, as they will provide insight into the parties' political priorities and aspirations for the upcoming parliamentary term.
