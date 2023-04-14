The Finnish political landscape is divided on issues related to the state of the economy and immigration policy. According to a recent survey by the Finnish think tank Elinkeinoelämän valtuuskunta (EVA), the majority of voters for the National Coalition Party (Kokoomus) and the Finns Party (Perussuomalaiset) agree that the next government should prioritize stopping the state's debt increase compared to recent policies.

The survey found that over 70 percent of voters for the National Coalition Party and the Finns Party would like to reduce taxation, while only 24 percent of Social Democratic Party (SDP) voters agreed. The issue of immigration also significantly divided the supporters of the National Coalition Party and the Finns Party, especially in terms of their views on increasing work-related immigration.

The majority of the supporters of the National Coalition Party and the SDP would like to see an increase in work-related immigration in the next government, while only 24 percent of the supporters of the Finns Party agreed. On the other hand, 46 percent of Finns Party supporters would like to see less emphasis on increasing work-related immigration, while 29 percent believe that the current emphasis is sufficient.

The survey also found that the views of National Coalition Party and SDP supporters were closest to each other in issues related to the European Union and its active development.

Overall, the differences in the supporters' views between the National Coalition Party and the Finns Party on government program issues were smaller than those between the National Coalition Party and the SDP. Supporters of both the National Coalition Party and the SDP agree on issues that do not require significant emphasis in the coming years, according to the survey. However, differences were more significant in issues that most Finns would like to see prioritized in the next government, such as stopping the state's debt increase and curbing the growth of public spending.

The survey was conducted by Taloustutkimus Oy's internet panel, and the results were based on responses from 2,043 people between January 31 and February 13, 2023. The margin of error for the results was 2-3 percentage points in either direction for the entire population. The respondents represented the entire Finnish population aged 18-79 (excluding the Åland Islands). The data was weighted to represent the population by age, gender, residential area, education, occupation or status, industry, and political affiliation.

EVA has been conducting value and attitude surveys since 1984. The results of the survey and its detailed breakdown by population groups can be found on EVA's website. The survey highlights the significant differences between the supporters of different political parties in Finland on important policy issues and underscores the challenges that the next government will face in balancing these competing priorities.

