“I’ll continue working as the party’s chairperson until the next chairperson has been selected in the summer’s party conference,” she stated at a press conference in the Parliament House on Tuesday. “I believe it’s good for the party that a new leadership will take charge of the new rise.”

MARIA OHISALO , the chairperson of the Green League, has announced she will not seek another term at the helm of the party.

Ohisalo stressed that she accepts full responsibility for the “massive loss” the party suffered in the parliamentary elections held on 2 April. Support for the Green League fell by 4.5 percentage points from the previous elections to 7.0 per cent, translating to a loss of 7 of its 20 seats in the Finnish Parliament.

It is important that the party stops to think about its mission in the wake of the loss, according to Ohisalo.

She added that she will lead the party into the coalition formation negotiations. While she did not rule out the possibility of being part of the next ruling coalition, she reiterated that the threshold for doing so remains high.

“The Green League is available to the extent that the next government starts to promote policies that don’t cut a single euro from education, that don’t backtrack on climate actions and that don’t increase inequalities,” she outlined.

The announcement has fuelled speculation about both her successor and the direction of the party. With Pekka Haavisto and Ville Niinistö, both high-profile former chairpersons of the party, declaring that they will not enter the leadership race, over half a dozen party members have tentatively indicated that they are mulling over staging a leadership bid.

They include Fatim Diarra, the chairperson of the Helsinki City Council, Atte Harjanne, a second-term Member of the Parliament from Helsinki, Krista Mikkonen, a third-term Member of the Parliament from Joensuu and Oras Tynkkynen, a fourth-term Member of the Parliament from Pirkanmaa.

Public analyses have identified sundry possible reasons for the party’s collapse in the parliamentary elections, from tactical voting and mainstreaming environmental concerns to unclear economic policy views, mumbled communication and a shift toward the political left.

Tynkkynen on Tuesday told YLE that he has received a lot of feedback about the need to clarify the party’s views on economic policy.

“At the same time, we have to be able to communicate more concisely and understandably, in layman’s terms. We have to offer an answer to the question, how does the Greens differ from left-wing parties on the one hand and from right-wing parties on the other,” he said.

“We have earned our left-wing label – not by making left-wing economic policy but by not making any kind of economic policy,” Ville Aarnio, a deputy chairperson of the economic policy association of the Greens, wrote in his election postmortem on Verde.

Joel Linnainmäki, a special advisor to Minister for Foreign Affairs Haavisto, viewed that the Green League has deliberately painted itself in the same corner with the Left Alliance and Social Democrats.

“As a result, we are competing for the same voters. As the Social Democrats shifted further left in these elections, we should have tried to seize the space they vacated and reach toward the middle. But this is not possible when there isn’t even a readiness to recognise that the Greens are on the left,” he wrote according to Helsingin Sanomat.

He also argued that the talking points brought up regularly by the party, such as human rights, resonate with a decreasing number of Finns. “Value issues are important. Focusing exclusively on them is not a broad enough approach.”

The Green League clearly made a mistake by focusing on what its internal surveys suggest are its core supporters, gauged ex-chairperson Osmo Soininvaara. “If the Centre did that, it would limit itself to only seeking the backing of livestock farmers. You should not limit your support base but rather expand it,” he wrote on Verde.

Soininvaara, on the other hand, has also stated that the party has foolishly tried to shed its image as a party for well educated urban dwellers and started to communicate in truncated tweet-like slogans instead of genuine analyses.



“Communication has become cliched and turned into simple communication of slogans. People need societal analyses, but the Green League has not offered them,” he commented to Helsingin Sanomat.

Satu Hassi, another former chairperson of the Greens, pointed out that some party members feel that the party has negative connotations.

“The Green League’s message is easily perceived to be blaming. This is facilitated by the fact that the debate slides so easily to individual-level choices on housing, food and transport,” she analysed on Facebook.

Representatives of the party, she added, can feel pressure from their fellow party members to be a “perfect eco-Jesus”.

Linnainmäki revealed that even he, a long-term party active and employee, has struggled to identify with the tone of official party communication.

“The imagery of our communications is glossy and narrow. Perfect people in forests. Perfect people building dens for Saimaa ringed seal,” he characterised.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT