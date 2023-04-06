The National Coalition Party, led by Petteri Orp o, emerged as the winner of the elections and is now in the process of forming a new government.

Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin has officially submitted her government's resignation to President Sauli Niinistö following the recent elections. As is customary, the outgoing government steps down after an election to make way for a new administration.

The party's victory has positioned them strongly to shape the country's direction and priorities in the years ahead.

To form a new government in Finland, negotiations between political parties are necessary to reach agreements on policy positions, ministerial positions, and a government program that can gain the support of all parties. This is a complex process that requires careful consideration and negotiation, as the coalition must work together effectively to address Finland's challenges.

In the meantime, the outgoing government will continue to operate in a caretaker capacity, managing only essential tasks and pressing issues that cannot be postponed until the new government is in place. The caretaker government cannot implement new policies or programs that may affect the new government's ability to function.

The formation of a new government in Finland is a crucial process that will determine the country's direction and priorities for the future. With the National Coalition Party and Petteri Orpo leading the efforts to form a new government, the country is anxiously anticipating the coalition that will emerge and the policies they will prioritize.

HT