“I was speechless. I didn’t know how to react initially,” Matias Mäkynen, a deputy chairperson of the Social Democrats, stated on YLE A-studio on Wednesday. “We would’ve wanted for her to continue for as long as possible, but we don’t get to choose the circumstances we work in.”

SEVERAL Finnish lawmakers have offered their thoughts on the decision by Prime Minister Sanna Marin to hand over the reins of the Social Democrats.

Marin on Wednesday cited the taxing nature of the past four years, which included the coronavirus pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, as grounds for her decision not to seek re-election in the party conference of the Social Democrats in September. She will though, lead the party through the coalition formation process that is to start formally on Friday, 14 April.

Her decision has prompted some to ask whether she let down her more than 35,000 supporters in the newly concluded parliamentary elections.

The interpretation was rejected by Minister of European Affairs and Ownership Steering Tytti Tuppurainen (SDP). “The SDP is a popular movement that’s larger than any single person. It’s clear that when you talk about a political party, you’re talking about something that’s made up of a large group of people,” she commented on YLE A-studio.

The announcement has also kindled speculation about the next leader of the Social Democrats.

Mäkynen and Minister of Employment Tuula Haatainen have stated that they will not enter the leadership race, according to a report by STT and Helsingin Sanomat. Tuppurainen, Minister of Transport and Communications Timo Harakka and Minister of International Trade and Development Co-operation Ville Skinnari have all indicated they have yet to consider the possibility.

Minister of Family Affairs and Social Services Krista Kiuru on Wednesday tweeted that she will weigh up in the coming weeks whether her “skills and experience” align with the current needs of the party. Antti Lindtman, the chairperson of the Social Democratic Parliamentary Group, similarly said he will make a decision on his possible candidacy n a couple of weeks.

The leadership nominations must be confirmed by 4 May.

Marin stepping down opens door to coalition

Members of the National Coalition estimated on Wednesday that Marin stepping down could facilitate coalition co-operation between the National Coalition and Social Democrats, according to YLE.

Lindtman, for example, has been identified as a lawmaker who could take the party a step or two to the right in the realm of economic policy, the primary area of disagreement between the two parties.

“My prediction is that the [coalition formation] negotiations will be easier. Considering [Marin’s] rhetoric in recent months, at least we’ll be in negotiating terms,” viewed Samu Vahteristo, the district chief for the National Coalition in Satakunta.

Aleksi Jäntti, his counterpart in Pirkanmaa, said the announcement levels the playing field between the Finns Party and Social Democrats, one of which will be the primary coalition partner for the National Coalition.

“I do think that that’s the case. It opens up new possibilities,” he said, calling attention to the rhetoric and “colourful campaign” ran by Marin. “Marin painted the SDP in a tight corner. The SDP may be eager to slightly pave the way to the government.”

Similar assessments were made also by two other district chiefs contacted by the public broadcasting company, but they insisted on anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the issue.

Ville Tavio, the chairperson of the Finns Party Parliamentary Group, offered a less diplomatic assessment.

“Marin’s announcement came as a surprise. She ran up 40 billion in debt for Finland, and campaigned in the elections as the chairperson – and now she’s abandoning ship. My feelings on Marin are quite mixed,” he commented to YLE.

Also he lent credence to the view that her stepping down increases the likelihood of a coalition government built on co-operation between the National Coalition and the Social Democrats.

“I’m worried if the National Coalition starts seriously building a red-blue coalition because it isn’t what they promised to voters and it isn’t what Finland deserves,” he stated.

