“I want to genuinely talk to all parties and, based on those talks, select the group that will head into the real coalition formation talks,” he stated to YLE on Tuesday.

PETTERI ORPO , the chairperson of the National Coalition, has revealed that he wishes to talk to all parties as he begins sounding out possible coalition partners next week, hoping that parties can leave behind the atypically divisive campaign.

The coalition formation process looks challenging as some parties – the biggest election losers – appear to have set their course for the opposition and some declared that they will not rule together with the Finns Party.

The National Coalition itself has been careful not to rule out coalition co-operation with any party in order not to give its future partners too much leverage in formulating the government programme. Its task was made easier by the fact that it would have been in a key position even as the third-largest party given that the Social Democratic Party has ruled out co-operation with the Finns Party.

Orpo on Tuesday refused to comment on the possibilities but reminded that the outgoing ruling parties lost a total of 17 seats in the Parliament, a sign of lack of confidence from the public. The National Coalition and Finns Party were the biggest winners of the elections, the former adding 10 and the latter 7 seats to its tally.

The National Coalition has outlined that public finances will have to be adjusted to the total tune of six billion euros over the next four years. Orpo viewed that the adjustment will necessitate spending cuts, structural reforms that boost the efficiency of the public sector, and reforms that spur growth and employment in a way that has been verified by the Ministry of Finance.

“No here’s hoping reforms, but genuine reforms,” he clarified to reporters after addressing the leadership of the National Coalition on Tuesday.

“It’s clear that we’re faced with hard times and difficult decisions. We’ll have to reform, we’ll have to create savings. But if we make some compromises now, tomorrow things will be better,” he envisioned in the speech according to Helsingin Sanomat.

Helsingin Sanomat on Tuesday argued in an analysis that by insisting on ministry-verified growth and employment measures, the party could be pushing away the Social Democrats.

While the Social Democrats has proposed some measures to balance public finances, they consist mostly of investments in education, research and development and, as a result, will not have an immediate impact.

Orpo, on the other hand, also reiterated that he intends to hold on to the national carbon-neutrality target for 2035.

“I think it’s a question of what measures and tools are used to reach the goal. We can’t compromise on competitiveness, the daily costs of people mustn’t increase. We have to look for solutions that fulfil these criteria,” he stated to reporters after the speech.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT